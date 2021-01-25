Global Medical Holography Market: Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2020-2030 | Lyncee Tec. S.A.,  Eon Reality Inc., Zebra Imaging Inc.,  NanoLive S.A. etc.

Holography is technique in which light is recorded and scattered through holographic objects even when the source of light is not available due to absence of original images. Now-a-days, holographic technology is extensively employed in the healthcare industry for body scanning, medical check-up, and research. Medical holography technique is also having utilization in academics to understand the anatomy and complexity of a disease in a better way. Additionally, medical holograms also have potential application as security purpose to detect counterfeit medicine.

Growing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector and rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education are expected to propel growth of the target market in the near future. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is also responsible for the demand for diagnostic methods in order to detect diseases across the globe and driving the growth of target market. However, high cost associated with processing of hologram is a key factor restraining growth of the target market.

Key players operating in the global medical holography market includes

Echo Pixel Inc.,

Realview Imaging Ltd.,

Mach7 Technologies Ltd.,

Ovizio Imaging systems NV/SA.,

Holoxica Ltd.,

zSpace Inc.,

Lyncee Tec. S.A.,

Eon Reality Inc.,

Zebra Imaging Inc.,

NanoLive S.A.

