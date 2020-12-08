Global Medical Gloves Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Medical Gloves Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Global Medical Gloves Market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market.

Medical Gloves Market is forecasted to grow at 8.5% with factors such as increasing prices of raw material and toxic reactions due to gloves will hamper the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Medical Gloves market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies such as U.S. and Canada. Increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases, provision of improved hospital infrastructure and prevalence in majority of players in these regions which will accelerate the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Semperit AG Holding

Supermax Corporation Berhad

ANSELL LTD

Medline Industries, Inc

YTY Group

Cardinal Health

Medicom

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

asiaep.com

Rubbercare Protection Products Sdn Bhd

JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc

Dynarex Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Medical Gloves Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the medical gloves market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as rising awareness among the consumers regarding safety and hygiene, increasing number of hospitals across the globe and surging occurrence of acute and chronic diseases will accelerate the growth of the medical gloves market in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Now the question is which are the other regions that medical gloves market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific medical gloves market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Market Definition: Global Medical Gloves Market

Medical gloves are disposable gloves worn by surgeons during medical examinations and procedures. Different polymers like nitrile rubber, latex, neoprene and polyvinyl chloride are used make medical gloves. Gloves are powdered or unpowered with cornstarch to lubricate the gloves.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene among the customers is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases are driving the market growth

Increasing numbers of hospital is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High prices of raw material are affecting the growth of the market

Toxic reactions are being caused by the gloves which is hampering the growth of the market

New Medical Gloves Market Development in 2019

Top Glove Corporation Bhd announced the launch of bio green biodegradable nitrile gloves in June 2019. The glove provides protection to user as well as environment as it reduce accumulation of waste in landfills and it is 10 times biodegrade as compared to conventional nitrile gloves.

Global medical gloves market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the medical gloves market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into examination, surgical and chemotherapy. Based on form type the market is segmented into powdered form and powdered-free. Based on raw material type the market is segmented into latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl rubber and polyisoprene. Based on usage type the market is segmented into disposable, reusable and others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into direct selling, medical store, online and others. The end-user covered for the report is hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers and others.

Medical gloves are disposable gloves which are made up of polymers of different kinds such as latex, nitrile, rubber, vinyl and neoprene as these are available in powdered and non-powdered form that will become comfortable when put on. These gloves are used by surgeons while performing medical examinations and procedures.

In October 2018, Health and Hygiene UK launches world’s first antimicrobial latex examination gloves and antimicrobial disposable healthcare which is made with d2p anti-microbial technology from symphony environmental. This launch is an important milestone for both the companies to introduce more products in future

In November 2017, Owens & Minor signs agreement to purchase Halyard Health’s S&IP business. S&IP’s infection prevention offers medical gloves protective apparel, surgical drapes and gowns which are highly regarded in the industry. This agreement will help in increasing scale and profit across Owens and Minor’s global business and also enhance the company product portfolio

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

