Global Medical Gloves Market Regional Demand, Top vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth Forecast 2026||Supermax Corporation Berhad., ANSELL LTD., Medline Industries, Inc., YTY Group., Cardinal Health, Medicom
Global medical gloves market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Global medical gloves market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in number of pandemic diseases and increasing awareness among consumers. Higher prices of raw material are affecting the growth of this market.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical gloves market are Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad., ANSELL LTD., Medline Industries, Inc., YTY Group., Cardinal Health, Medicom, Arista Networks, Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, asiaEP.com, Rubbercare Protection Products Blue Sail, JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD, Shandong Yuyuan Group, Zhanjiang Jiali Glove Products Co.,Ltd., ANSELL LTD., McKesson Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd and among others.
Medical Gloves Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research the medical gloves market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as rising awareness among the consumers regarding safety and hygiene, increasing number of hospitals across the globe and surging occurrence of acute and chronic diseases will accelerate the growth of the medical gloves market in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Now the question is which are the other regions that medical gloves market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific medical gloves market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.
Market Drivers
- Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene among the customers is driving the growth of the market
- Rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases are driving the market growth
- Increasing numbers of hospital is also contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- High prices of raw material are affecting the growth of the market
- Toxic reactions are being caused by the gloves which is hampering the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, Health and Hygiene UK launches world’s first antimicrobial latex examination gloves and antimicrobial disposable healthcare which is made with d2p anti-microbial technology from symphony environmental. This launch is an important milestone for both the companies to introduce more products in future
- In November 2017, Owens & Minor signs agreement to purchase Halyard Health’s S&IP business. S&IP’s infection prevention offers medical gloves protective apparel, surgical drapes and gowns which are highly regarded in the industry. This agreement will help in increasing scale and profit across Owens and Minor’s global business and also enhance the company product portfolio
Segmentation: Global Medical Gloves Market
By Product Type
- Examination
- Surgical
- Chemotherapy
By Form Type
- Powdered Form
- Powdered-free
By Raw Material Type
- Latex
- Nitrile Rubber
- Vinyl Rubber
- Polyisoprene
- Others
By Usage Type
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Selling
- Medical Store
- Online
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
