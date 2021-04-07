Global Medical Gloves Market Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2026||Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, asiaEP.com, Rubbercare Protection Products Blue Sail, JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE

Global medical gloves market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in number of pandemic diseases and increasing awareness among consumers. Higher prices of raw material are affecting the growth of this market.

The Medical Gloves research report provides the generic overview of the market manufactures, things and Product application scope. This report considers with various pieces of the professional the market size, status, industry examples and conjecture, the report in like manner gives brief information of the contenders and the specific improvement openings with key drivers. It provides the market segmentation analysis including the qualitative and quantitative research methodology incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic perspective.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical gloves market are Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad., ANSELL LTD., Medline Industries, Inc., YTY Group., Cardinal Health, Medicom, Arista Networks, Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, asiaEP.com, Rubbercare Protection Products Blue Sail, JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD, Shandong Yuyuan Group, Zhanjiang Jiali Glove Products Co.,Ltd., ANSELL LTD., McKesson Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd and among others.

Medical Gloves Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the medical gloves market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as rising awareness among the consumers regarding safety and hygiene, increasing number of hospitals across the globe and surging occurrence of acute and chronic diseases will accelerate the growth of the medical gloves market in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Now the question is which are the other regions that medical gloves market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific medical gloves market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene among the customers is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases are driving the market growth

Increasing numbers of hospital is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High prices of raw material are affecting the growth of the market

Toxic reactions are being caused by the gloves which is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Health and Hygiene UK launches world’s first antimicrobial latex examination gloves and antimicrobial disposable healthcare which is made with d2p anti-microbial technology from symphony environmental. This launch is an important milestone for both the companies to introduce more products in future

In November 2017, Owens & Minor signs agreement to purchase Halyard Health’s S&IP business. S&IP’s infection prevention offers medical gloves protective apparel, surgical drapes and gowns which are highly regarded in the industry. This agreement will help in increasing scale and profit across Owens and Minor’s global business and also enhance the company product portfolio

Key questions answered in the Global Medical Gloves Market report include:

What will be Medical Gloves market share and the forecast for 2019-2026?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Medical Gloves market?

Who are the key players in the world Medical Gloves industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Medical Gloves market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Medical Gloves industry?

Segmentation: Global Medical Gloves Market

By Product Type

Examination Surgical Chemotherapy



By Form Type

Powdered Form

Powdered-free

By Raw Material Type

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By Usage Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Medical Store

Online

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

