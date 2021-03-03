Global Medical Gases Market worth US$ 28.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6 %
The report “Global Medical Gases Market, By Product (Gases, Oxygen Gases, Carbon Dioxide Gases, Nitrogen Gases, Helium Gases, Medical Gases Mixture, Blood Gas Mixtures, Laser Gas Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures, Biological, Atmospheres, Aerobic Gas Mixtures, Anaerobic Gas Mixtures, and Others (Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Helium-Oxygen Mixtures, and Ethylene Oxide)), By Equipment (Air Compressors, Masks, Vacuum Systems, Manifolds, Outlets, Valves, and Other (Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flow Meters and Regulators)), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Emergency Services, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Academic and Research Institutions), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global medical gases market is projected to grow from US$ 15.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 28.0 billion by 2029 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is driving the global medical gases market. Furthermore, rising demand for medical air for patients with extremely delicate respiratory system and sensitive to oxygen toxicity are provided to maintain the oxygen exposure is boosting the global medical gases market.
Key Highlights:
- In May 2016, The Linde Group, Inc launched “LIV” is a new package for medical oxygen in a light-weight oxygen aluminum cylinder with a Linde integrated valve.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global medical gases market accounted for US$ 15.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, equipment, end-user, and region.
- By product, the oxygen segment holds largest share in the global medical gases market. This is owing to oxygen gives support in respiratory also pivotal to restore tissue oxygen tension by bringing about an improvement in oxygen availability in various conditions such as cyanosis, COPD, shock, severe hemorrhage, respiratory/cardiac arrest and major trauma.
- By equipment, the global medical gases market is categorized into air compressors, masks, vacuum systems, manifolds, outlets, valves, and other. Others equipment sub-segment is bifurcated into alarm systems, cylinders, flow meters and regulators
- By end-user, the global medical gases market is categorized into hospitals, home healthcare, emergency services, pharmaceutical industry, and academic and research institutions.
- By region, North America medical gases market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global medical gases market over the forecast period, followed by other regions. This is attributed to increasing geriatric population along with increasing incidences of chronic diseases in countries of the region. Europe medical gases market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Medical Gases Market”, By Product (Gases, Oxygen Gases, Carbon Dioxide Gases, Nitrogen Gases, Helium Gases, Medical Gases Mixture, Blood Gas Mixtures, Laser Gas Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures, Biological, Atmospheres, Aerobic Gas Mixtures, Anaerobic Gas Mixtures, and Others (Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Helium-Oxygen Mixtures, and Ethylene Oxide)), By Equipment (Air Compressors, Masks, Vacuum Systems, Manifolds, Outlets, Valves, and Other (Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flow Meters and Regulators)), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Emergency Services, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Academic and Research Institutions), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global medical gases market includes The Linde Group, Inc, Airgas, Inc, BeaconMedaes LLC, Medical Gas Solutions Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Praxair, Inc, L’Air Liquide S.A., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Atlas Copco AB.
Table of Contents
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product
- Market Snippet, By End-User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Report Description
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Product Launch
- Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Medical Gases Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Medical Pure Gases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Oxygen Gases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Carbon Dioxide Gases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Nitrogen Gases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Helium Gases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 202
- Medical Gases Mixture
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Blood Gas Mixtures
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Laser Gas Mixtures
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Biological Atmospheres
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Aerobic Gas Mixtures
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Anaerobic Gas Mixtures
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 202
- Others (Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Helium-Oxygen Mixtures, and Ethylene Oxide)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Medical Gases Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Home Healthcare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Emergency Services
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Medical Gases Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
-
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Company Profiles
- The Linde Group, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Airgas, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- BeaconMedaes LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Medical Gas Solutions Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Praxair, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- L’Air Liquide S.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Atlas Copco AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Analyst Views
- Section
- Research Methodology
- About Us
- Contact
