Global Medical Gases Market worth US$ 28.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6 %

The report “Global Medical Gases Market, By Product (Gases, Oxygen Gases, Carbon Dioxide Gases, Nitrogen Gases, Helium Gases, Medical Gases Mixture, Blood Gas Mixtures, Laser Gas Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures, Biological, Atmospheres, Aerobic Gas Mixtures, Anaerobic Gas Mixtures, and Others (Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Helium-Oxygen Mixtures, and Ethylene Oxide)), By Equipment (Air Compressors, Masks, Vacuum Systems, Manifolds, Outlets, Valves, and Other (Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flow Meters and Regulators)), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Emergency Services, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Academic and Research Institutions), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global medical gases market is projected to grow from US$ 15.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 28.0 billion by 2029 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is driving the global medical gases market. Furthermore, rising demand for medical air for patients with extremely delicate respiratory system and sensitive to oxygen toxicity are provided to maintain the oxygen exposure is boosting the global medical gases market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2016, The Linde Group, Inc launched “LIV” is a new package for medical oxygen in a light-weight oxygen aluminum cylinder with a Linde integrated valve.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global medical gases market accounted for US$ 15.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, equipment, end-user, and region.

By product, the oxygen segment holds largest share in the global medical gases market. This is owing to oxygen gives support in respiratory also pivotal to restore tissue oxygen tension by bringing about an improvement in oxygen availability in various conditions such as cyanosis, COPD, shock, severe hemorrhage, respiratory/cardiac arrest and major trauma.

By equipment, the global medical gases market is categorized into air compressors, masks, vacuum systems, manifolds, outlets, valves, and other. Others equipment sub-segment is bifurcated into alarm systems, cylinders, flow meters and regulators

By end-user, the global medical gases market is categorized into hospitals, home healthcare, emergency services, pharmaceutical industry, and academic and research institutions.

By region, North America medical gases market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global medical gases market over the forecast period, followed by other regions. This is attributed to increasing geriatric population along with increasing incidences of chronic diseases in countries of the region. Europe medical gases market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Medical Gases Market”, By Product (Gases, Oxygen Gases, Carbon Dioxide Gases, Nitrogen Gases, Helium Gases, Medical Gases Mixture, Blood Gas Mixtures, Laser Gas Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures, Biological, Atmospheres, Aerobic Gas Mixtures, Anaerobic Gas Mixtures, and Others (Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Helium-Oxygen Mixtures, and Ethylene Oxide)), By Equipment (Air Compressors, Masks, Vacuum Systems, Manifolds, Outlets, Valves, and Other (Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flow Meters and Regulators)), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Emergency Services, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Academic and Research Institutions), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Medical-Gases-Market-By-569

The prominent player operating in the global medical gases market includes The Linde Group, Inc, Airgas, Inc, BeaconMedaes LLC, Medical Gas Solutions Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Praxair, Inc, L’Air Liquide S.A., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Atlas Copco AB.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/569

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By End-User Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Medical Gases Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Medical Pure Gases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Oxygen Gases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Carbon Dioxide Gases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Nitrogen Gases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Helium Gases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 202

Medical Gases Mixture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Blood Gas Mixtures Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Laser Gas Mixtures Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Biological Atmospheres Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Aerobic Gas Mixtures Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Anaerobic Gas Mixtures Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 202

Others (Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Helium-Oxygen Mixtures, and Ethylene Oxide) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Medical Gases Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Home Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Emergency Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Pharmaceutical Industry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Academic and Research Institutions Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Medical Gases Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles The Linde Group, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Airgas, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview BeaconMedaes LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Medical Gas Solutions Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Air Products and Chemicals, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Praxair, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview L’Air Liquide S.A. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Atlas Copco AB Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com