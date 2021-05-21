Global Medical Food Market 2021 | Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Top Key Players Nestlé S.A., Metagenics, Inc., Cerecin Inc, Meiji Holdings and Co., Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Global Medical Food Market 2021 | Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Top Key Players Nestlé S.A., Metagenics, Inc., Cerecin Inc, Meiji Holdings and Co., Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

A study was undertaken over the Global Medical Foods Market to form an in-detailed report over the same. The objective of the study is to describe, define, segment, and forecast the market as per different categories. The report gives a brief overview of the competitive scenario of the market and lists a number of companies operating in the industry based on their product range, financial stability, and the growth strategies employed by them to maintain their standings.

Medical foods are formulated food products intended to be used under the supervision of medical and other healthcare professionals. They provide nutrients which are not available in normal diet for management of various diseases like ADHD, Depression, Diabetic Neuropathy, Pathogen-related Infections, Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases, Alzheimer’s Diseases, and Others.

Increase in geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global medical food market growth. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding clinical nutrition among patients and healthcare professionals will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in product launch activities by key competitors will fuel the market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Galen had launched new medical food (PKU Easy Microtabs) for PKU patients. PKU is also called as phenylketonuria, which is rare inherited metabolic disorder. PKU Easy Microtabs are swallowed with liquid or eaten with cold food like jam or fruit puree.

However, absence of regulations and proper standards for medical food are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global medical food market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Nestlé S.A., Metagenics, Inc., Cerecin Inc, Meiji Holdings and Co., Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, and Danone S.A.

Market Taxonomy

By Route of Administration

Enteral

Oral

By Product

Powder

Pills

Others

By Application

ADHD

Depression

Diabetic Neuropathy

Pathogen-related Infections,

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

Nutritional Deficiency

Orphan Diseases

Alzheimer’s Diseases

Others

By Sales Channel

Retail Sales

Online Sales

Institutional Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

