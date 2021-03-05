Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

DBMR has added a new report titled GGlobal Medical Exoskeleton Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Medical exoskeleton market is expected to account to USD 1,906.05 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 35.15% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High volume of patients suffering from various physical disabilities and disorders are enhancing the market’s potential for growth in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Medical exoskeleton is the mechanical outer structure designed to provide body support to physically disable patients in their movements and daily operations. This external structure ensures that the wearer can perform enhanced functionalities, more than their conventional capabilities. This structure is generally powered by different energy sources helping provide the optimal support for patient rehabilitation and helping them regain their bodily functions.

Increasing focus of major research organizations and market players to collaborate and advance their technological base for exoskeleton developments along with increasing volume of favourable reimbursements and insurance scenarios for adopting medical exoskeletons in various countries are acting as vital drivers for market growth.

Medical exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of component, type, mobility and extremity. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of component, medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware has been sub-segmented into sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems and others. Actuators are further segmented into pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator and others.

On the basis of type, market has been segmented into powered exoskeleton and passive exoskeleton.

Based on mobility, medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into stationary and mobile.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the report are CYBERDYNE INC., US Bionics, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, BIONIK, Rex Bionics Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Hocoma, Bioness Inc., Wearable Robotics srl, ExoAtlet, Gogoa.eu, Tyromotion GmbH among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

