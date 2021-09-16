Global Medical Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global medical equipment market is expected to grow from $456.76 billion in 2020 to $510.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $662.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Request For The Sample Of The Medical Equipment Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3157&type=smp

The medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture medical equipment or devices used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions. The medical equipment market is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics; dental equipment and supplies; ophthalmic devices; diagnostic imaging equipment; cardiovascular devices; hospital supplies; surgical equipment; orthopedic devices; patient monitoring devices; diabetes care devices; nephrology and urology devices; ent devices; anesthesia and respiratory devices; neurology devices; wound care devices.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Medical Equipment Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The medical equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the medical equipment market are Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG.

The global medical equipment market is segmented –

1) By Type: In-Vitro Diagnostics, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Hospital Supplies, Surgical Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, ENT Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Neurology Devices, Wound Care Devices

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Read More On The Global Medical Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The medical equipment market report describes and explains the global medical equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The medical equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global medical equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global medical equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Medical Equipment Market Characteristics Medical Equipment Market Product Analysis Medical Equipment Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Equipment Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model