Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | Top Players-Agfa-Gevaert Group., Canon Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd

Medical equipment maintenance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 70.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance will help in driving the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market.

The major players covered in the medical equipment maintenance market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group., Canon Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG and HOYA Corporation. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope and Market Size

Medical equipment maintenance market is segmented on the basis of device type, service type, service provider and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on device type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into imaging equipment, endoscopic device, surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment, dental equipment, life support devices. The imaging equipment is further sub- segmented into advanced imaging modalities and primary imaging modalities. The advanced imaging modalities are further classified into CT, MRI and other advanced medical imaging modalities. The primary imaging modalities are further classified into digital X-ray, ultrasound and other primary medical imaging modalities.

On the basis of service type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance and operational maintenance.

Based on service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. The original equipment manufacturer is further classified into multi-vendor OEM’s and single-vendor OEM’s.

Medical equipment maintenance market has also been segmented based on the end user into public organizations and private organizations.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Country Level Analysis

Medical equipment maintenance market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, device type, service type, service provider and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical equipment maintenance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical equipment maintenance market with the U.S. holding the first position due to rising aging population and growing lifestyle-related diseases, providing access to quality healthcare, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technology, and the presence of well-established players, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growing awareness on the benefits of early disease diagnosis, growing public and private funding for the development of healthcare facilities, increase in government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure & provision of quality care along with the growing medical tourism.

New Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Development in 2019

In January 2019, The InterMed Group acquired Horizon CSA, LLC, and a service provider of clinical engineering solutions for biomedical and imaging services. This acquisition will help in the growth of the company by providing additional resources along with enhancing the quality of service offered to their customers.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

