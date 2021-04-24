Global Medical Elastomers Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)
Medical elastomers are known as elastomers in the medical industry.
In 2019, the medical elastomers markets were estimated at USD 6.6 billion, with a
forecast growth of CAGR 7.2 percent during 2020-2025 of up to USD 10.0 billion in
2025. With the rising worldwide demand for medical devices, the global medical
elastomer market is growing at a good pace. It can also be due to its use in various
applications, including medical tubing, medical bags, patch stickers, orthopedic gels,
etc.
in applications requiring greater flexibility or elasticity. Elastomers of medical
consistency are used to optimize life sciences applications.
The market structures thermosets and thermoplastics based on the type. In the two
groups of thermoplastic elastomers, there will be a bigger share of the market for
2019 and higher growth is also anticipated in the forecast period. Due to their high
purity, low level of extractible compounds, cost-effectiveness, and ability to recycle,
thermoplastic Elastomers have been used in many applications. Latex and polyvinyl
chloride (PVC), in some circumstances, may cause allergic reactions to them, are
also increasingly substituted.
In addition, thermoplastic elastomer alloys have excellent barriers that are ideal for
applications requiring watertight sealing, including IV infusion bags. All these factors
contribute to the development of the market for medical elastomers.
The key drivers of the global medical elastomer market are the progress made in the
thermoplastic elastomer manufacturing business, increased demand for elastomers
in the medical sector, increased awareness of quality medical facilities, and
increased demand for elastomers in medical devices. The advancement in the
manufacturing industries of thermoplastic elastomers is one of the key drivers of
demand growth. Manufacturers are designing selected degrees to meet medical
conformity criteria and comply with FDA, European Standards (EU), and other
regulatory bodies. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).
Due to the rising medical industry in the region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the
medical Elastomer market over the next few years. In countries like China and India,
the medical industry is growing rapidly, mainly due to the increasing population,
which is increasing in the region. The Chinese healthcare industry reported growth
of 20.1 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to export.gov. In 2016. The
growth was guided primarily by the provision of medical facilities to meet the needs
of the rising population.
Key players in the industry of medical elastomers focus on creating advanced
elastomers and invest heavily in achieving them on the market.
BASF SE, DowDuPoint Inc., Solvay SA, Royal DSM, Eastman Chemical Company,
Celanese Corporation, Polyone Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., RTP
Company and Foster Corporation are a variety of major players in the market for
medical elastomers.
Latest News Update
BASF SE partnered with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) to create a 3D
printable materials in November 2016. The goal is to increase the need for
developing capital for large-scale development. This partnership. BASF has also
founded BASF New Business GmbH (BNB), Germany, a dedicated business unit.
Lanxess formally joined Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) in April 2016 to create Arlanxeo
to manufacture elastomers and plastic rubber for the purpose of increasing its
product portfolio. Lanxess Ag is a major producer of synthetic rubber because of this
joint venture.
A new Nipol LX 561 product for the development of thin disposable gloves was
launched by Zeon Corporation in May 2015. This will boost the company’s product
line and help it meet the increasing worldwide demand for thin gloves because of
increased customer awareness of sanitation.
A new product called Photocurable Elastomer, which has properties such as superior
elasticity and curability, was developed by Kuraray Co., Ltd. in October 2015. The
product launch will help to improve the company’s product portfolio, especially
coatings, molding, and adhesives.
For free sample report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicalsmaterials/
medical-elastomers-market/request-sample
Contact Person- Kundan Kumar
Email ID – kundan@vynzresearch.com
Source: – VynZ Research
https://www.vynzresearch.com/