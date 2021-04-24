Global Medical Elastomers Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

In 2019, the medical elastomers markets were estimated at USD 6.6 billion, with a

forecast growth of CAGR 7.2 percent during 2020-2025 of up to USD 10.0 billion in

2025. With the rising worldwide demand for medical devices, the global medical

elastomer market is growing at a good pace. It can also be due to its use in various

applications, including medical tubing, medical bags, patch stickers, orthopedic gels,

etc.

Medical elastomers are known as elastomers in the medical industry. They are used

in applications requiring greater flexibility or elasticity. Elastomers of medical

consistency are used to optimize life sciences applications.

The market structures thermosets and thermoplastics based on the type. In the two

groups of thermoplastic elastomers, there will be a bigger share of the market for

2019 and higher growth is also anticipated in the forecast period. Due to their high

purity, low level of extractible compounds, cost-effectiveness, and ability to recycle,

thermoplastic Elastomers have been used in many applications. Latex and polyvinyl

chloride (PVC), in some circumstances, may cause allergic reactions to them, are

also increasingly substituted.

In addition, thermoplastic elastomer alloys have excellent barriers that are ideal for

applications requiring watertight sealing, including IV infusion bags. All these factors

contribute to the development of the market for medical elastomers.

The key drivers of the global medical elastomer market are the progress made in the

thermoplastic elastomer manufacturing business, increased demand for elastomers

in the medical sector, increased awareness of quality medical facilities, and

increased demand for elastomers in medical devices. The advancement in the

manufacturing industries of thermoplastic elastomers is one of the key drivers of

demand growth. Manufacturers are designing selected degrees to meet medical

conformity criteria and comply with FDA, European Standards (EU), and other

regulatory bodies. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Due to the rising medical industry in the region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the

medical Elastomer market over the next few years. In countries like China and India,

the medical industry is growing rapidly, mainly due to the increasing population,

which is increasing in the region. The Chinese healthcare industry reported growth

of 20.1 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to export.gov. In 2016. The

growth was guided primarily by the provision of medical facilities to meet the needs

of the rising population.

Key players in the industry of medical elastomers focus on creating advanced

elastomers and invest heavily in achieving them on the market.

BASF SE, DowDuPoint Inc., Solvay SA, Royal DSM, Eastman Chemical Company,

Celanese Corporation, Polyone Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., RTP

Company and Foster Corporation are a variety of major players in the market for

medical elastomers.

Latest News Update

BASF SE partnered with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) to create a 3D

printable materials in November 2016. The goal is to increase the need for

developing capital for large-scale development. This partnership. BASF has also

founded BASF New Business GmbH (BNB), Germany, a dedicated business unit.

Lanxess formally joined Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) in April 2016 to create Arlanxeo

to manufacture elastomers and plastic rubber for the purpose of increasing its

product portfolio. Lanxess Ag is a major producer of synthetic rubber because of this

joint venture.

A new Nipol LX 561 product for the development of thin disposable gloves was

launched by Zeon Corporation in May 2015. This will boost the company’s product

line and help it meet the increasing worldwide demand for thin gloves because of

increased customer awareness of sanitation.

A new product called Photocurable Elastomer, which has properties such as superior

elasticity and curability, was developed by Kuraray Co., Ltd. in October 2015. The

product launch will help to improve the company’s product portfolio, especially

coatings, molding, and adhesives.

