Global Medical Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global medical devices market reached a value of nearly $456.8 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $456.8 billion in 2020 to $62.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.7%. The medical devices market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 and reach $863.2.4 billion in 2030.

Request For The Sample Of The Medical Devices Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2354&type=smp

The medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture medical equipment or devices which are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions. The medical device industry includes establishments that manufacture medical equipment or devices such as in-vitro diagnostic devices, diagnostic imaging equipment, dental equipment and supplies, ophthalmic devices, cardiovascular devices, hospital supplies and other medical devices.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Medical Devices Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market

The medical devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the medical devices market are Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG

The medical devices market is segmented by type of device, by type of expenditure, by end user, and by geography.

By Type Of Device –

The medical devices market is segmented by type of device into

a) In-Vitro Diagnostics

b) Dental Equipment

c) Ophthalmic Devices

d) Diagnostic Equipment

e) Hospital Supplies

f) Cardiovascular Devices

g) Surgical Equipment

h) Patient Monitoring Devices

i) Orthopedic Devices

j) Diabetes Care Devices

k) Nephrology And Urology Devices

l) ENT Devices

m) Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices

n) Neurology Devices

o) Wound Care Devices

By Type Of Expenditure –

The medical devices market is segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public

b) Private

By End User –

The medical devices market is segmented by end user into

a) Hospitals And Clinics

b) Homecare

c) Diagnostics Centers

Read More On The Global Medical Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market

The medical devices market report describes and explains the global medical devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The medical devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global medical devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global medical devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Medical Devices Market Characteristics Medical Devices Market Product Analysis Medical Devices Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Devices Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model