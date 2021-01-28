Global Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2028- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 98.21 billion by 2028 from USD 57.01 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Contract production is a type of outsourcing in which a business produces a whole product or a single component. Contract manufacturing is a process in which a manufacturing company develops or produce medical devices and equipment or medical components which can be manufactured and are sold to another company. These companies are also able to manage the supply and delivery of the products to the end customer.

The development of the medical device industry and the appearance of Industry 4.0 is the key factor which will drive the growth of the production of medical device. In addition, rising pressure on medical device OEMs to minimize production costs and delays in introducing new products or medical devices to the market is expected to increase the demand for contract manufacturing in the healthcare sector. In recent years manufacturing outsourcing has changed significantly with a rise in consolidation between OEMs and contract manufacturing organizations. In the current scenario a shift that is especially significant is that the businesses are struggling to meet the urgent demand for life-saving ventilators needed to help victims affected with various chronic diseases.

Medtech has been made a priority by businesses serving various sectors. There is an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally, the need for medical devices has increased a lot in order to treat the patients suffering from various chronic diseases around the globe. Thus this provides ample opportunities for contract manufacturers to grab the chance and expand their business. The old age population rising globally is another factor which will boost demand for contract manufacturing of medical devices, also advanced contract manufacturing abilities will further strengthen the market in the upcoming years. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases along with the normal growing demand for medical devices are likely to strengthen the growth of the global Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market. With the growing demand for medical devices, it is anticipated that the need for people and businesses to manufacture medical devices will also increase. Because of these the need for contract manufacturing is rising and is expected to play a major role in the market in the upcoming years. The medical sector is adopting technologically advanced procedures due to increasing need for supplying medical devices in very less time this is expected to drive the demand for Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market. In addition, the expansion of the geriatric population that is more vulnerable to diseases is likely to further boost the development of the global medical device contract manufacturing market. The prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting the market for contract manufacturing in medical devices.

The rise in the number of government policies and laws and population growth are driving the growth of the Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market. Technological developments in manufacturing sites are expected to propel the manufacturing demand for medical devices contracts in various regions. In order to focus on their internal core competencies, medical device firms have pivoted. Under these conditions medical device manufacturers choose contract R&D and manufacturing partners who can broaden their in-house innovation capacities. These deliver scale and quality enhancement and shift the fixed costs of internal R&D, outsourcing makes sense in terms of cost and pace to Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market. Technical distinction is a crucial success factor that enables R&D and manufacturing suppliers in the medical device contract manufacturing to charge less prices to the end users.

Vertically integrated rivals understand their core strengths and footprint and are associated with the medical specialty they represent. In line with the trends set by hospitals and medtech producers, more consolidation in the medical device contract R&D and manufacturing industry is coming. The production Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Few of the major players currently control the industry in terms of market share. And some leading players are actively making acquisitions to consolidate their market positions worldwide with the other firms. The manufacture of medical devices by contract with third parties has decreased the cost of product development by more than 30 percent. The services provided by contract manufacturers of medical devices consist of product engineering, production of products, and other services. These factors will exhibit significant growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of medical devices contract manufacturing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In the end user product manufacturers segment will exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The need for reducing the R&D costs and product costs is making the manufacturers to turn towards contract manufacturing organizations.

North America leads the Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market, this is majorly due to the presence of key market players in this region. Moreover, increasing in-house costs will boost the demand for contract manufacturing of medical devices in this region.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region due to rising ageing population and increasing prevalence of chronic disease in countries like China and India.

The major players operating in the Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market include Angiplast Pvt Ltd., Aviton Care Limited, B&A Health, Cartolux (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd., GRE, Ingeneus, Johari Digital, Perrigo, Providence Enterprise, Quasar, S.NATH & CO., Sypharma Pty Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and Other Market Participants.

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market:

By Services

Prototyping and Product Development

Design Concept Development

Design Exploration and Verification

Mechanical Design Refinement and Release

Others

End-to-End Manufacturing

Process Manufacturing

Injection Moulding

Laser Cutting

CNC Machining

Cleaning and Finishing

Others

Supply Chain Management

Quality Management

Packaging and Assembly

Primary and Secondary Packaging

Drug Repackaging and Labelling

Others

Repair and Refurbishment

Testing & Regulatory Support Services

Others

By Medical Device Class Type

Class I Medical Devices

Class II Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

By Product Type

Drug Delivery

Auto & Pen Injectors

Pulmonary Delivery Devices

Oral Dispensing Devices

Others

Respiratory Care

Nebulizers

Ventilators

Anaesthesia Equipment

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Point-of-care Components and Devices

Monitoring Systems & Components

Diagnostic Test Kits and Consumables

Others

Surgical Instruments

Soft Tissue Removal Instruments

Implants

Retractors and Spreaders

Needles, Cannulae and Catheters

Suturing Devices

Others

Personal Care Products

Skin Beautification

Cellulite Reduction

Others

Wearable Medical Technology

Others

By Application

Orthopaedics

Arthroscopy

Spine/Interventional Spine

Trauma

Joint and Dental Reconstruction

Others

Minimally-invasive Surgery

Breast Biopsy

Laparoscopy

Endoscopy

Soft Tissue Repair

Cardiovascular

Gynaecology

Others

Interventional Therapies

Radiology

Cardiology

Neurology

Peripheral Vascular Therapy

Electrophysiology

Others

Others

By End Users

Product Manufacturers

Medical Research Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

