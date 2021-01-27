Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market || keyplayers Charles River, Sterling Medical Devices, North American Science Associates, Inc.

Growth in demand for advanced and quality medical products and growing complexity with respect to product designing and engineering are expected to drive market growth.

The global medical device validation & verification market accounted for US$ 8.56 billion in 2017 and is estimated to be 12.26 billion by 2023 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.18%. The report. “Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market, By Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Orthopedics, Nephrology, Respiratory, Neurology, Oncology, ENT, and Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutic, and Implants (Active Implantable Medical Device and Medical Implants), By Technology (Mechanical testing, Biological, EMC/ECI, and Electrical safety testing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On July 2019, QuEST a customer centric global product engineering and lifecycle services company, decides to expand its presence in Hyderabad and launch of center of competency. The company will recruit engineers, with expertise in control engineering, digital technologies, and industrial software, to further boost product development and innovation cycles for its global customers.

In 2018, Bureau Veritas has completed the acquisition of EMG Corporation (EMG), a US leader in construction technical assessment and project management assistance, asset management assistance and transaction services.

Analyst View:

Increasing product complexity

Rising regulatory focus on quality control for manufacturing operations, on additional safety, testing, and reporting procedures needs advanced test equipment and instrumentation on-site in manufacturing laboratories and facilities. The accuracy of test results rely largely on the accuracy of test and measurement instruments, used for a particular test process. There is a growing demand for TIC services in medical devices, due to increasing demand for good quality and standard products across the industry.

Stringent Regulations

International governing laws by leading bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are continuously improving owing to stringent regulatory policies set by different countries. Further, due to advancement in technology, medical devices are becoming smaller in size with more complex design. Therefore, medical device validation and verification has become even more important. This validation and verification process supports in designing the good quality medical devices with minimum error. Moreover, validation and verification also help to decrease the production cost of medical devices.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By therapeutic area, oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of cancer worldwide

By application, the diagnostics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019. Growing use of diagnostic technologies in healthcare to identify the cause or nature of a disease is boosting growth of this segment. Precise and fast diagnosis is very crucial for offering the most potentially and effective lifesaving treatments in a timely manner.

By technology, the mechanical testing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 owing to rise in outsourcing of therapeutic devices in past few years. During the product development and regulatory analysis process, mechanical testing is a small but critical component. It includes bond strength testing, coefficient of expansion, coefficient of friction, coating adhesion, flexural properties, compressive properties, hardness, and impact testing.

By region, North America accounted highest share in 2019 owing to increasing complexity in product design and recent technological advancements in medical devices. Additionally, medical device manufacturers are focusing on North America owing to driving healthcare industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global medical device validation & verification market includes SGS SA, QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd, Intertek, Element Materials Technology, Toxikon Corporation, TÜV SÜD AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, Charles River, Sterling Medical Devices, North American Science Associates, Inc., Pacific Biolabs, and Steris Laboratories.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

