Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market for robust expansion throughout the forecast period 2021-2027 Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation

Cybersecurity are specially designed to protect the devices, data, software and other programs from unauthorized access and threats. They are very useful as it protects the important data and other sensitive information from uncertified access. In medical industry, there is increase in the data theft due to increasing connected medical devices. Increasing adoption of Byod and IoT is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market?

Global medical device cybersecurity solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device cybersecurity solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Cisco Systems

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Broadcom, McAfee, LLC.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO

Palo Alto Networks, Inc

ClearDATA

DXC Technology Company

Sophos Ltd

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Solutions

Identity & Access Management Solutions

Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions

Encryption Solutions

Data Loss Prevention Solutions

Risk & Compliance Management

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

Other Solutions

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

By Device Type

Hospital Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population which leads to chronic disease management is the major factor for the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for connected medical device is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the healthcare security among population is restraining the market growth

Limited budget amount for healthcare security is another factor restraining the market.

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Atos announced the launch of their new cybersecurity solution for healthcare market. The main aim of the launch is to fight against cyber threats, so that they can secure valuable patient data. These new solutions include cloud security, identity management and managed security services so that they can increase the patient care.

In April 2017, WISeKey International Holding Ltd announced that they have acquired QuoVadis Holdings Ltd. This acquisition will help the WISeKey to improve their position as Vertical Platforms for IoT Security Technologies. This new technologies will help the company to provide better solutions to their customers and will provide them secure and high- availability trust center environments.

