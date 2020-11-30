Global Medical Device Connectivity Market– What Factors Will Drive The Market In Upcoming Years And How It Is Going To Impact On Global Industry | (2020-2026)

Global medical device connectivity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of remote monitoring capabilities in healthcare services along with increasing the quality of services and safety of patients.

The worldwide Medical Device Connectivity market report characterizes CAGR esteem change during the estimate time of 2020-2026 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restrictions for the Medical Device Connectivity market that are gotten with the assistance of SWOT investigation, and furthermore shows all the ongoing turns of events, item dispatches, joint endeavors, consolidations and acquisitions by the few central participants and brands with their fundamental organization profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most fitting, normal and honorable statistical surveying report furnished with a dedication and understanding of business needs. Medical Device Connectivity is the most encouraging statistical surveying report which has been organized in the manner foreseen.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Francisco Partners announced that they had acquired Qualcomm’s business operation branded as “Qualcomm Life”. The acquired operations deal in providing end-to-end medical device connectivity across the different stages of healthcare services. The business operations will be divided into two organizations namely, “Capsule Technologies, Inc.” and “2net”. Capsule will provide connectivity capabilities of medical devices to hospitals while 2net will focus on providing a mobile platform for medical services.

In January 2019, Baxter announced that they had acquired True Process. This acquisition includes “True Process’” “Vines” software platform which has been created to collect the patient data from devices connected at the bedside and normalization of these devices. This acquisition will help in greater innovations and provision of specific care healthcare services for individual patients.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

By Product & Service

Solutions Integration Solution Telemetry Systems Connectivity Hubs Interface Devices

Services Support & Maintenance Services Implementation & Integration Services Training Services



By Components

Wireless Hardware Wi-Fi Web Map Tile Service (WMTS) Bluetooth

Wired Hardware

Software

By Technology

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Hybrid Technologies

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Care Centers

Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Benefits of the report for Medical Device Connectivity market

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants Drivers and restrains of the market Key developments in the market Market volume CAGR value for the forecast period 2019-2026

