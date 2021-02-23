Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc

Medical device connectivity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of remote monitoring capabilities in healthcare services along with increasing the quality of services and safety of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

New Medical Device Connectivity Market Developments in 2019

Capsule Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Bernoulli Health in April 2019. This acquisition helps in achieving the market’s demand by maintaining the quality of medical devices while provides health care messaging and orchestration. The company will increase their product portfolio while helps to reach broader medical IOT and clinical support mark

Market Drivers

High rates of infiltration of digital services such as EHR’s and patient data in healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market Rising levels of policies adoption resulting in better healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Connectivity of medical devices and services being provided to patients in healthcare settings provide lower costs and helps provide better analysis of patient data; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the integration of these services in case of small-scale healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Unwillingness in preference and adoption of digital healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Francisco Partners announced that they had acquired Qualcomm’s business operation branded as “Qualcomm Life”. The acquired operations deal in providing end-to-end medical device connectivity across the different stages of healthcare services. The business operations will be divided into two organizations namely, “Capsule Technologies, Inc.” and “2net”. Capsule will provide connectivity capabilities of medical devices to hospitals while 2net will focus on providing a mobile platform for medical services.

In January 2019, Baxter announced that they had acquired True Process. This acquisition includes “True Process’” “Vines” software platform which has been created to collect the patient data from devices connected at the bedside and normalization of these devices. This acquisition will help in greater innovations and provision of specific care healthcare services for individual patients

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Medical Device Connectivity market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

By Product & Service

Solutions Integration Solution Telemetry Systems Connectivity Hubs Interface Devices

Services Support & Maintenance Services Implementation & Integration Services Training Services



By Components

Wireless Hardware Wi-Fi Web Map Tile Service (WMTS) Bluetooth

Wired Hardware

Software

By Technology

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Hybrid Technologies

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Care Centers

Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2016? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Medical Device Connectivity market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

