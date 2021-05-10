Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Analysis By Type, Top Vendors, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc
The medical device connectivity market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 38.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of novel coronavirus disease will help in escalating the growth of the medical device connectivity market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.
Key questions answered in the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market report include:
- What will be Medical Device Connectivity market share and the forecast for 2021-2028?
- What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Medical Device Connectivity market?
- Who are the key players in the world Medical Device Connectivity industry?
- What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Medical Device Connectivity market?
- What are the opportunities & challenges in the Medical Device Connectivity industry?
Market insights mentioned in the report
- Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
- Strategic proposals for the new participants
- To describe and forecast the Medical Device Connectivity market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONNECTIVITY MARKET
Increasing Penetration of EHRs & Health Information Exchange Systems in Healthcare Organizations:
Construction of a healthcare information technology for safe usage is common duty between key stakeholders that includes vendors, healthcare organizations, care providers, health-IT departments, and public and private agencies. Use of electronic health records (EHRs) involves all these stakeholders, and they often have conflicting priorities and requirements. The concept of shared responsibility has gained little traction and EHR developers and users continue to attribute the substantial, long list of problems to each other. Presently the hospitals have basically established the HIS system that is highly increasing the global medical device connectivity market is very important factor in the growth of the market.
Market Restraints
- Large costs associated with the integration of these services in case of small-scale healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Unwillingness in preference and adoption of digital healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Medical Device Connectivity Market Scope and Market Size
The medical device connectivity market is segmented on the basis of product and service, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on the product and service, the medical device connectivity market is segmented into medical device connectivity solutions, medical device connectivity services. Medical device connectivity solutions is further sub segmented into medical device integration, interface devices, connectivity hubs and telemetry systems. Medical device connectivity services is further sub segmented into support and maintenance, implementation and integration, training and consulting.
- Based on the technology, the medical device connectivity market is segmented into wired technologies, wireless technologies, hybrid technologies.
- Based on the end user, the medical device connectivity market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare centers, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Medical Device Connectivity market Overview
Chapter 2: Medical Device Connectivity market Economic Impact
Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2021-2028)
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Medical Device Connectivity Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Medical Device Connectivity Market Geographic Analyses
Chapter 11.1: North America
Chapter 11.2: Europe
Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11.4: South America
Chapter 12: Medical Device Connectivity Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Medical Device Connectivity Market Forecast (2021-2028)
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Chapter 15: Appendix
Key Points mentioned in the report:
- What was the market size in 2016?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- What the drivers and restrains are for the Medical Device Connectivity market?
- How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?
