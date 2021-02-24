Global Medical Cyclotron Market 2021-2027 | Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and growing inclination toward nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost coupled with the procedures and the lack of expertise may hinder the market growth.

Based on capacity, the medical cyclotron market is segmented into 10–12 MeV, 16–18 MeV, 19–24 MeV, and 24 MeV and above. In 2019, the 16–18 MeV segment accounted for the largest share. The demand for medical cyclotron with 16–18 MeV capacity is increasing as it offers maximum capacity and consistent yields. In addition, it utilizes small space and is installed easily and quickly due to its compact size. Therefore, the market for 16–18 MeV segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The medical cyclotron market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Inorganic strategies such as partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are commonly adopted by companies to cater to changing customer demand and maintain their brand name across the world. Market players operating in the medical cyclotron market also adopt organic strategies such as product launch and expansion to outstretch their footprint and product portfolio worldwide as well as to meet the growing demand.

By Type

Ring Cyclotron

Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF)

By Capacity

10–12 MeV

16–18 MeV

19–24 MeV

24 MeV and Above

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Siemens AG

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

isoSolution Inc

ALCEN

Ionetix Corporation

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

Medical Cyclotron Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

