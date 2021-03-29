Global Medical Coding Market to Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2021-2029

This Global Medical Coding Market research report includes the profiles of the key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, this Global Medical Coding Market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as whole. It also analyzes the key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, drivers, industry specific challenges and obstacles. Key manufactures of the market are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio and other details during forecast year.

Global Medical Coding Market By Classification System (International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)), Component (In-house, Outsourced), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Medical Coding Market

Global medical coding market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.29 billion to an estimated value of USD 26.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing insurance frauds and misunderstandings related to medical documents.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical coding market are 3M, Aviacode Inc., Dolbey, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc, MRA Health Information Services, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, Precyse Solutions LLC, STARTEK, Verisk Analytics, Inc., nThrive Inc, Nuance Communications, Inc., Optum Inc.

Market Definition: Global Medical Coding Market

In medical coding the medical records and documentation such as physician’s notes, laboratory and radiologic results are taken and transcribed into codes. The task of the medical coding professionals is to ensure whether the codes are applied correctly or not. The steps involve abstracting the information from documentation, assigning the appropriate codes, and creating a claim to be paid by insurance carriers. Medical coding is transforming healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical coding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical coding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Growth in prevalence for medical coding services in hospitals is driving the market

Increasing demand for standardized billing procedures is driving market

Market Restraints

Increasing consumer concerns related to the data security is restraining the growth of this market.

Unavailability of the trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Coding Market

By Classification System International Classification of Diseases (ICD) Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)

By Component In-house Outsourced

By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Aviacode announced there acquisition of a Hyderabad, India- based medical coding company so that they can get access to AAPC and AHIMA certified medical coders. This acquisition will help them to improve their business as they will generate more revenue. This will provide the players to have coding service delivery to meet their requirement with proven US-based coding management

In December 2018, Optum Bank announced that they have enhanced their data and analytics tools which will which help the accountholder to understand how to use their health savings account (HSA) savings so that they can pay for their healthcare costs. The main aim is to help people to save more so that they can use it for future.

