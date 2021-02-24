Global Medical Clothing Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis 2027||Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB), Superior Group of Companies, Semperit AG Holding

The medical clothing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 19,408.60 million by 2027.

The medical clothing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

The major companies which are dealing in the global medical clothing report are 3M, Ansell Ltd., BBN Medical Equipment, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB), Superior Group of Companies, Semperit AG Holding, Henry Schein, Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., Healing Hands, BARCO UNIFORMS, CHEROKEE UNIFORMS, Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel (a subsidiary of Aramark), Carhartt, Inc., LynkTrac Technologies LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Prestige Medical, Landau Uniforms and ABG Uniforms among other domestic and global players.

Medical Clothing Market Scope and Market Size

The medical clothing market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core influencing areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the medical clothing market is segmented into professional apparel, patient apparel, specialty apparel, first aid clothing, wraps & towels and others. In 2020, the professional apparel segment dominates the medical clothing market due to the growing concern of doctors, surgeons, nurses and other healthcare workers in the medical and healthcare industry.

On the basis of usage, the medical clothing market is segmented into reusable and disposable. In 2020, the disposable segment is expected to dominate the medical clothing market as the global market has extensive use of various medical devices such as face masks, scrubs, research coats, headgear and shoe covers.

On the basis of end user, the medical clothing market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, home care settings, research & clinical laboratories and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment holds the largest share in the medical clothing market as it helps to reduce the hospitals stay resulting in a decrease in the high cost associated with it.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical clothing market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, third party distributor and others. In 2020, the direct tender segment holds the largest market share with the highest CAGR as direct sales revenues are higher, it is therefore influential and growing in the medical clothing market.

Global Medical Clothing Market Drivers & Restraints:-

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing number of surgeries are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the medical clothing market in the forecast period.

Global medical clothing market is growing tremendously across the globe due to the rising incidence of infections and additionally pandemic outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across globe.

The different categories of the medical clothing include professional apparel, patient apparel, specialty apparel, first aid clothing, wraps & towels and others. The presence of wide range of medical clothing products is satisfying the need of the surgeons, medical staff, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in patient care. The increased technological advancement leads to the increased product launch by key market players of the global medical clothing market.

However poor comfort ability and allergic reaction associated with latex gloves may hamper the future growth of the medical clothing market.

The new product launches is the tremendous opportunity for the market players to elevate their business growth in the medical clothing market. Compliance with these regulations requires a great deal of effort and money, which is why it can be seen as an obstacle for medical device industry to market their product in the U.S. As a result, strict regulations may challenge the future growth of the medical clothing market.

Professional apparel segment in North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of continuous increasing patient pool of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). North America is expected to dominate the medical clothing market as due to the growing proportion of the elderly population in the country. Moreover, the increase in the number of surgeries on the same day is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for protective clothing in the country.

Key Pointers Covered in Global Medical Clothing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Market Value and Over View of Medical Clothing Market

Company Profiling of Top Eight Players of Medical Clothing Market

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Medical Clothing market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Medical Clothing Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Clothing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Medical Clothing market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

