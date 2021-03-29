Global Medical Clothing Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027||Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB), Superior Group of Companies, Semperit AG Holding

The medical clothing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 19,408.60 million by 2027.

Global Medical Clothing market research report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the Medical device industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. The report carefully analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects with respect to several industry aspects. This Medical Clothing business report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. The best solution is offered with the systematic study of all these parameters that is performed by the experts.



The major companies which are dealing in the global medical clothing report are 3M, Ansell Ltd., BBN Medical Equipment, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB), Superior Group of Companies, Semperit AG Holding, Henry Schein, Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., Healing Hands, BARCO UNIFORMS, CHEROKEE UNIFORMS, Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel (a subsidiary of Aramark), Carhartt, Inc., LynkTrac Technologies LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Prestige Medical, Landau Uniforms and ABG Uniforms among other domestic and global players.

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the medical clothing market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of medical clothing Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Medical Clothing Market Scope and Market Size

The medical clothing market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core influencing areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the medical clothing market is segmented into professional apparel, patient apparel, specialty apparel, first aid clothing, wraps & towels and others. In 2020, the professional apparel segment dominates the medical clothing market due to the growing concern of doctors, surgeons, nurses and other healthcare workers in the medical and healthcare industry.

On the basis of usage, the medical clothing market is segmented into reusable and disposable. In 2020, the disposable segment is expected to dominate the medical clothing market as the global market has extensive use of various medical devices such as face masks, scrubs, research coats, headgear and shoe covers.

On the basis of end user, the medical clothing market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, home care settings, research & clinical laboratories and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment holds the largest share in the medical clothing market as it helps to reduce the hospitals stay resulting in a decrease in the high cost associated with it.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical clothing market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, third party distributor and others. In 2020, the direct tender segment holds the largest market share with the highest CAGR as direct sales revenues are higher, it is therefore influential and growing in the medical clothing market.

Global Medical Clothing Market Drivers & Restraints:-

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing number of surgeries are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the medical clothing market in the forecast period.

Global medical clothing market is growing tremendously across the globe due to the rising incidence of infections and additionally pandemic outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across globe.

The different categories of the medical clothing include professional apparel, patient apparel, specialty apparel, first aid clothing, wraps & towels and others. The presence of wide range of medical clothing products is satisfying the need of the surgeons, medical staff, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in patient care. The increased technological advancement leads to the increased product launch by key market players of the global medical clothing market.

However poor comfort ability and allergic reaction associated with latex gloves may hamper the future growth of the medical clothing market.

The new product launches is the tremendous opportunity for the market players to elevate their business growth in the medical clothing market. Compliance with these regulations requires a great deal of effort and money, which is why it can be seen as an obstacle for medical device industry to market their product in the U.S. As a result, strict regulations may challenge the future growth of the medical clothing market.

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Medical Clothing market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Clothing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Medical Clothing market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

