Global Medical Carts Market 2020 Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2027

Global Medical Carts Market accounted to USD 721.1 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2130 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Carts Market

Global medical carts market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical carts market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Carts Market

Some of the major players operating in medical carts market are AFC Industries, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Altus Inc., ITD GmbH, Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies Pte Ltd., Armstrong Medical Inc., Capsa Healthcare, Medline Industries Inc., Midmark Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Nortek, Inc., Omnicell Inc., Harloff, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical, JACO Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Medical Carts Market

Medical carts are used for medical aid by facilitating to record, store, and dispense equipment, supplies, and patient information. They are medical trolley comprising compartments, set of drawers, and trays, they are used in hospital and medical settings to carry, transport, and dispense emergency supplies, medicines, medical instruments, and medical devices.

Market Drivers

Improving focus on patient safety

Increase in healthcare expenditure

Growth in investment on healthcare infrastructures

Technological developments

Market Restraints

High cost of customized medical carts

Lack of skilled professionals

Segmentation: Global Medical Carts Market

ByType

Emergency

Anesthesia

Procedure

Other carts

By Product

Medical Storage Columns

Wall-Mounted Workstations Wall Arm Workstations Wall Cabinet Workstations

Mobile Computing Carts Telemedicine Carts Computer Carts Medication Carts Documentation Carts

Medication Carts

By Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Wood

By End- User

Hospitals

Nursing homes

Long term care centers

Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Altus, Inc. launched new workstation base and wall-mounted workstation, this new workstation is built with an improved durable material that can withstand a 250+ lb. An adult can stand on it without stressing or distorting. The company is also demoing its new and improved Reach, an affordable wall-mounted workstation.

In February 2019, Jaco Announces PerfectView AIO, it is a first EHR cart built for battery-powered all in one PCs. It helps nurses maneuver easily throughout the hospital and work closely and comfortably at the patient bedside.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical carts market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

