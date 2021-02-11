Global Medical Cannabis Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement 2020-2027||Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis

A worldwide Medical Cannabis marketing report helps put on valuable trends, an insight into consumer behavior, and visualizations that will empower to conduct effective competitor analysis. This complete market research report brings the results of market-driven research to life, giving users a data analysis tool to create actionable strategies from a range of consumer-driven insights. With such market report, businesses can be made more intelligent and more efficient that ultimately meet the needs of target audience. This, in turn, will increase the speed of the commercial success significantly. To get a holistic vision of the marketplace, Medical Cannabis market research report works the best.

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

