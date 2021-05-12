Global Medical Cannabis Market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 || Demand, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import, Product Category and Application

Download Exclusive Free Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-cannabis-market&shrikesh

Medical Cannabis Market is growing due to increased usage of cannabis seeds in cosmetic products. However, complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis acts as a restraint for its growth in the market.

The Global Medical Cannabis Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Medical Cannabis market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The segments and sub-section of Medical Cannabis market are shown below:

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others)

By Source (Natural, Synthetic)

By Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica)

By Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are –

Tilray

Elixinol Global Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Extractas

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)

Vermont Hemp Health

Discover Health LLC

ENDOCA

Pacific roots

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Harmony

Pure Ratios

MARY’s nutritionals

Bioactive Solutions, Inc.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

EcoGen Biosciences

Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited)

Apothecanna

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of worldwide Medical Cannabis market providing information like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and get in touch with information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is additionally administered. The worldwide Medical Cannabis market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions MediPharm Labs Inc. Aphria Inc. and Tilray are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North Medical cannabis market and the market leaders targeting U.S, Canada and Mexico to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The medical cannabis market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as MediPharm Labs Inc. Aphria Inc. and Tilray as they are the market leaders for medical cannabis. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the medical cannabis market.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and market size

The medical cannabis market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Medical Cannabis market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Medical Cannabis near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Medical Cannabis market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

If opting for the Global version of Medical Cannabis Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2020 ; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

