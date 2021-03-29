Global Medical Cannabis Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027||Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players.

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Medical cannabis market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Medical cannabis Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

The demand for medical cannabis is expected to rise in coming few months due to legalization in various growing markets. However, the demand will stay unaltered due to the benefits of medical cannabis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The existing market leaders holding major share in the market that are cash rich and have strong strategic teams will be least impacted.. However, as the situation eases, the sales will bounce back. Taking strategic steps will help the companies to exhibit planning and demonstrate stability to the end users.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Cannabis in Healthcare Industry

PRICE IMPACT

The COVID-19 has resulted in a number of countries imposing restrictions on several aspects of healthcare that have impacted several markets and their economies. The overall revenues for the market are somehow less affected even in these pandemic situations because of its medical benefits. The market is propelling because of its benefits in the chronic diseases.

Many experts suggest that medical cannabis can aid with the treatment of COVID-19, as previous study has shown that a variety of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, can be decreased by CBD, which is reduced by several other medications being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19. And the CBD is undergoing numerous studies so that a perfect vaccine can be made.

The price is not impacted significantly as several entities are using the medical cannabis in a large amount due to its various advantages in treatment of various diseases. But in some places the price is increasing a little bit due to the dry supply in the areas where the medical cannabis is imported.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Medical cannabis Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Medical cannabis Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Medical cannabis Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Customization Available : Global Medical Cannabis Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

