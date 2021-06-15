Global Medical Cannabis Market Financial Overview, Swot Analysis, Key Development And Forecasts Till 2027||Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of medical cannabis market.

For instance,

In February 2021, MediPharm Labs Inc. received the Cannabis Drug License. This was considered a milestone as MediPharm Labs will now be able to carry out manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals with cannabis as their component. This will help in driving the market growth in coming years.

Objectives of Medical Cannabis report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Medical Cannabis market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To understand the future outlook and prospects for Medical Cannabis market analysis and forecast 2021-2028. To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Medical Cannabis market. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Medical Cannabis is flourishing. To describe and forecast the Medical Cannabis market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders. To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Cannabis in Healthcare Industry

PRICE IMPACT

IMPACT ON DEMAND

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical cannabis demand is still increasing some areas. Like the European medical cannabis demand is strong and continuously growing at a very good speed.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic the legislation efforts in various countries is hampered, which is somehow the main reason for delay in demand drives the consumers towards the unregulated market. Mainly the demand for medical cannabis is increasing from the European countries and the markets mainly serves around 5.9% of total population of 28 European countries.

Medical cannabis have shown a lot of changes in the treatment of a diseases due to its anti- inflammatory properties, that’s why many countries are trying to legalize the production and usage of medical cannabis but only in healthcare market. Also a similar growth is seen in the U.S. market as consumers have stocked up the medical cannabis. Since medical cannabis is consumed alone, the majority of consumers are opting to consume the medical cannabis by themselves.

Now there are various innovation and evolution in the production of medical cannabis so that the drug doesn’t cause any side effects and can be produced in the form of edibles or infused products.

Medical Cannabis Market Development in 2020

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Inc. partnered with STADA. With STADA’s expertise in sales and marketing, the company will benefit from the commercialisation of the cannabis products which will help in fuelling the market in coming years.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE Medical Cannabis REPORT:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Medical Cannabis Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Medical Cannabis Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Medical Cannabis Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

• Competitors – In this section, various Medical Cannabis industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The Medical Cannabis Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree Medical Cannabis overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

