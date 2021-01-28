Global Medical Cannabis Market Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027||Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis

A qualitative Medical Cannabis market research report helps businesses make out opinions and motivations perfectly and plan their schedule. This report is perfect for precision and accuracy that will help to meet business requirements at affordable rates. By using this report, strengths and weaknesses as well as threats and opportunities for the business can be known. Defining the problem and objectives, collecting and generating market data with the supporting statistics, everything is performed in a streamlined process which makes this report highly accurate. A team of highly motivated and talented market analysts work constantly to form the best Medical Cannabis marketing report.

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

Medical cannabis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country,species, derivatives, application and route of administration as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Medical Cannabis Market

8 Medical Cannabis Market, By Service

9 Medical Cannabis Market, By Deployment Type

10 Medical Cannabis Market, By Organization Size

11 Medical Cannabis Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

