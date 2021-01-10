Global Medical Cannabis Market At A Highest CAGR Of 20.25% To Rapidly Growing $ 82.19 billion With Leading Players Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc

The wide ranging Medical Cannabis market report contains market insights and analysis for Healthcare industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. It is an authentic tool used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. Medical Cannabis market research report comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Medical cannabismarket is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

Medical cannabis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country,species, derivatives, application and route of administration as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Drivers:Global Medical Cannabis Market

Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Less side effects of the cannabis as compared to the other treatment options is expected to enhance the market growth.

Some of the other factors such as rising ageing population, increasing clinical trials and research development activities, rising disposable income, and rising healthcare spending will drive the medical cannabis market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Medical cannabis industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Medical cannabis Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Medical cannabis Market most. The data analysis present in the Medical cannabis report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Medical cannabis business.

