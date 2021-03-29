Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Revenue Share, Growth Rate, Trend, Size, and Forecast 2021-2028||Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Colorado Cannabis Company, MediPharm Labs, Maricann Inc

According to the Medical Cannabis Extraction Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Medical Cannabis Extraction market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry. The Medical Cannabis Extraction Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Medical cannabis extraction market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 16.20% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis extraction market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, Organa Labs, Aphria Inc., Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Colorado Cannabis Company, MediPharm Labs, Maricann Inc., UCANN Corporation, Kynd Cannabis Company, Tilray, The Valens Company Inc., INDIVA, Dabble Extracts, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Organigram Holdings Inc., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Optimum Extracts, Tikun Olam, and The Cronos Group among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis extraction market is segmented on the basis of species, product, extract type, technique, derivatives, route of administration and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oils and tincture.

On the basis of extract type, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into full spectrum and isolates.

Based on technique, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into medicinal cannabis alcohol extraction, carbon dioxide cannabis extraction, hydrocarbon extraction and solvent-free extractions.

Based on derivatives, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

North America region leads the medical cannabis extraction market owing to the higher product adoption and its usage due to legalization of marijuana in the region.

Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Drivers:

The key factors driving the medical cannabis extraction market is the high adoption of medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis and cancer along with mental disorders such as anxiety, depression and epilepsy.

In addition, increasing legalization of medical cannabis in various countries that facilitates easy access to the patients is also contributing to rising in the global market. Also the legalization of marijuana in some countries has resulted in rising product purchases by legal means which is acting as the key factors affecting medical cannabis extraction market trends over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Additionally, progressively rising ageing population has also played an important role in driving the demand for medical cannabis extraction as geriatric patients are more probable to develop chronic illnesses and need more physician visits which is also exceedingly influencing the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market.

Some other major drivers expected to fuel the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, mounting adoption of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes and growing disposable income amongst consumers.

The widespread usage of the product as an antidepressant across various healthcare and pharma sectors will further accelerate the expansion of the medical cannabis extraction market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the Medical cannabis extraction market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Medical cannabis extraction market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

