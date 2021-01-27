Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | Top Players-Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Colorado Cannabis Company

Medical cannabis extraction market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 16.20% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Medical Cannabis Extraction market research report assists organization gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Global Medical Cannabis Extraction market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis extraction market report are

Canopy Growth Corporation,

Organa Labs, Aphria Inc.,

Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc.,

Aurora Cannabis,

Colorado Cannabis Company,

MediPharm Labs,

Maricann Inc.,

UCANN Corporation,

Kynd Cannabis Company,

Tilray, The Valens Company Inc.,

INDIVA, Dabble Extracts,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc,

Organigram Holdings Inc.,

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.,

Optimum Extracts, Tikun Olam,

and The Cronos Group.

Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis extraction market is segmented on the basis of species, product, extract type, technique, derivatives, route of administration and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oils and tincture.

On the basis of extract type, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into full spectrum and isolates.

Based on technique, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into medicinal cannabis alcohol extraction, carbon dioxide cannabis extraction, hydrocarbon extraction and solvent-free extractions.

Based on derivatives, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Drivers:Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market

The key factors driving the medical cannabis extraction market is the high adoption of medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis and cancer along with mental disorders such as anxiety, depression and epilepsy.

In addition, increasing legalization of medical cannabis in various countries that facilitates easy access to the patients is also contributing to rising in the global market.

Also the legalization of marijuana in some countries has resulted in rising product purchases by legal means which is acting as the key factors affecting medical cannabis extraction market trends over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Additionally, progressively rising ageing population has also played an important role in driving the demand for medical cannabis extraction as geriatric patients are more probable to develop chronic illnesses and need more physician visits which is also exceedingly influencing the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market.

Some other major drivers expected to fuel the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, mounting adoption of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes and growing disposable income amongst consumers.

While, the risk associated with the product when consumed in large amount is expected to impede the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market in the above mentioned forecast period. Additionally, the rising clinical trials, R&D activities and commercialization of cannabis based indications are also lifting the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market.

The widespread usage of the product as an antidepressant across various healthcare and pharma sectors will further accelerate the expansion of the medical cannabis extraction market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key‌ ‌questions‌ ‌answered‌ ‌in‌ ‌this‌ ‌report‌ ‌

1.‌ ‌What‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌the‌ ‌market‌ ‌size‌ ‌in‌ ‌2027‌ ‌and‌ ‌what‌ ‌will‌ ‌the‌ ‌growth‌ ‌rate?‌ ‌

2.‌ ‌What‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌key‌ ‌market‌ ‌trends?‌ ‌

3.‌ ‌What‌ ‌is‌ ‌driving‌ ‌this‌ ‌market?‌ ‌

4.‌ ‌What‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌challenges‌ ‌to‌ ‌market‌ ‌growth?‌ ‌

5.‌ ‌Who‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌key‌ ‌vendors‌ ‌in‌ ‌this‌ ‌market‌ ‌space?‌ ‌

