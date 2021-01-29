Global Medical Camera Market Growth And Forecast By 2026||Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC

Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, from USD xx billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

With the use of most consistent and latest market research tools and technologies, Medical Camera market report is generated which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very valuable for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of carefully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to find the targeted information while generating Medical Camera marketing document.

Some of the major players operating in the global medical camera market are Olympus Corporation, Sony Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, Leica Microsystems (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Topcon Corporation, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, JOEL Ltd, SPOT Imaging Solutions, Allied Vision GmbH, Topcon Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Camera Market

The global medical camera market is segmented based on product type, sensor, resolution, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into endoscopy cameras, surgical microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, other cameras.

On the basis of sensor, the market is classified into standard-definition cameras, high-definition cameras.

On the basis of resolution, the market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare and, others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Lakeridge Health installed three CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray Systems to help its staff to capture digital radiography exams for patients in the emergency department and intensive care units, as well as inpatients. Two imaging systems are installed at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and the third is deployed at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville.

In June 2018, , ZEISS, launched its new product under the brand name VISULAS green photocoagulation laser at the World Ophthalmology Congress in Barcelona. The new product is used to treat a variety of eye diseases including two major causes of blindness: Diabetic Retinopathy and Age-related Macular Degeneration. It offers uninterrupted workflow by giving doctors the ability to monitor important treatment settings directly from the eyepiece and the ability to change these settings while operating the joystick, respectively.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of surgical procedures that utilize medical cameras

Technological advancements in medical cameras

High manufacturing costs