Global Medical Bed Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Medical Bed market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Bed Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Medical Bed market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Medical Bed across Global.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.

In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type

Manual

Semi- Electric

Full Electric

Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage

Acute Care

Long Term Care

Psychiatric Care

Maternity

By Application

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

By Type

Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed

By End- User

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

What Report offers to the buyers?

To gain insightful analyses of the Medical Bed Industry and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Medical Bed market with Marketing & Price (Price and Margin, Factors of Price Change, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis).

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions.

Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations

Get a detailed picture of the Medical Bed Industry.

Understand the competitive environment, major players and leading brands

Seven-year forecasts to assess how the Medical Bed market is predicted to develop.

