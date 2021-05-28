Global Medical Bed Market Demand Opportunity And Detailed Outlook To 2028 With Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis||Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

The medical bed market is witnessing an upsurge in its market value and this can be attributed to the rapid increasing demand for medical beds for acute, long term, psychiatric and maternity care of the patients. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical bed market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.63% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Medical Bed market research report authenticates and affirms the findings listed by the research analysts. The analytical approach of the research report allows the readers to get a detailed understanding of the finest nuances affecting the market dynamics. This business document opens a discussion about the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Global Medical Bed Market Scope and Market Size

The medical bed market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the medical bed market is segmented into acute care beds, medSurg beds, ICU beds, pediatric beds, birthing beds, long-term care beds, psychiatric care beds, bariatric care beds and others.

On the basis of application, the medical bed market is segmented into intensive care and non-intensive care medical beds.

On the basis of type, the medical bed market is segmented into electric beds, semi electric bed and manual bed.

The medical med market can also be segmented on the basis of end user into hospital, home care and elderly care.

