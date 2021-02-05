Global Medical Bath Tubs Market Research Report 2021
Medical Bath Tubs Market 2021
Medical Bath Tubs Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Walk-In Tubs
- Sitz Bath Tubs
- Slide-In Bath Tubs
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Segment by Application
- Hospital & Clinics
- Nursing Home
- Home Care
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Aquassure Accessible Baths
- Aquatic
- Chinesport Rehabilitation and Medical
- Elysee Concept
- Gainsborough Specialist Bathing
- Gentinge Group
- Georg Kramer
- Horcher GmbH
- Kingkraft
- OG Wellness Technologies
- Ponte Giulio
- Swcorp
- TR Equipment
- Kohler
- Thermomat Saniline
- Jacuzzi
- Unbescheiden GmbH
