Global Medical Automation Market 2020 Outlook – Ready For Prosperous Growth By Revenue Till 2027||GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Tecan Trading AG, Intuitive Surgical

The Medical Automation report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2027. The data included in this Medical Automation report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Medical Automation report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Medtronic,

Tecan Trading AG,

Intuitive Surgical.,

Stryker

Danaher

Swisslog Holding AG

Parata Systems

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Omnicell, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Global Medical Automation Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Advancement & development in the automation technology and rising demand for accuracy & reproducibility is expected to enhance the market growth.

Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives to enhance medical automation, high labor cost to enhance pharmacy automation, increasing investment by various manufacturers to enhance automated medical devices and rising cases of chronic diseases are the factors which will affect the growth of this market.

Some of the factors such as strict regulatory procedure delays product launches and implementation of high tax on medical devices is the factor which is restraining the growth of the market.

Segmentation:Global Medical Automation Market

Split By Application

(Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training),

Split By End- Users

(Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others),

Split By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

