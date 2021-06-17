Global Medical Aesthetics Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2026||A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc
Global medical aesthetics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Some of the major players operating in the global medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept.
Segmentation: Global Medical Aesthetics Market
Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 4 notable segments such as product type, type of care, accessories and end user
- On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants and Skin Aesthetic Devices. In 2019, body contouring devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In 2016, BTL aesthetics announced that it has received the FDA approval for its BTL Vanquish ME. This will demonstrate the versatility of the BTL Vanquish ME system and efficacy.
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others. In 2019, anti-aging and wrinkles segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In 2018 Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line, NuEra tight which is temperature control technology for skin smoothing by the application of Radio Frequency.
- On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers. In 2019, cosmetic centers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In 2018 Sharp Light announced the launch of the cutting edge aesthetic devices which utilized Proprietary DPC Technology. This Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology delivers unprecedented aesthetic results.
OPPORTUNITIES:
IMMINENT HEALTH REVOLUTION
Standard of living in developing countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, Thailand and many others have improved in the past one decade. People are opting different aesthetics surgeries to maintain themselves, which give them better results without any stressful physical efforts.
As per ISAPS survey, India and South Korea underwent 2,091,721 aesthetics surgeries in 2015, which is 9.65% of total surgeries done in 2015.
In 2015, total aesthetics surgeries taken out in Brazil were 2,324,245, which contributed alone 10.7 % of all surgeries underwent in the world.
According to ASAPS (American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), people in the age bracket 35-50 years had the most aesthetics surgeries performed (over 5.3 million accounting for 39.3% of the total).
GROWING MEDICAL TOURISM IN ASIA
Asia is one of the hot destinations for the medical tourist. This growth is supported by public healthcare reforms along with the demand for private medical services which have been growing in Asian countries with rising income. Thailand, India and Singapore account for almost 90.0% of medical tourism in Asia. The share represents 40-55% of the revenue of private hospitals in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and especially Thailand. In India, medical tourism generates 25.0% of revenue, and the markets for Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan, is responsible for 10-15% of revenue. The emergence of foreign patients for the treatments is the reason for revenue generation for this region.
