Global Medical Aesthetics Market Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026 ||Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp

Global medical aesthetics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the global medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

Global medical aesthetics market is booming because of awareness among their prospective customers. The drive to possess perfect figure and shape by humans paces the aesthetics market with innovative technological advancements. The aesthetics market itself has been able to attract huge number of customers globally. Medical Aesthetics have redefined once definition of perfection.

For instance, Mode Ltd. got its FDA approval for Triton hair removal device. This is a high powered laser which offers simultaneous wavelengths hair removal firings. This has enabled the treatment of a broader range of hair and skin type.

In July, Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line named as NuEra tight which is a temperature control technology for skin smoothing by the application of Radio Frequency.

The increase in the technological advancements there is reduction in side effects and better quality of treatments. This along with increasing awareness amongst people is driving the market for Global Medical Aesthetics Market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 4 notable segments such as product type, type of care, accessories and end user

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants and Skin Aesthetic Devices. In 2019, body contouring devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2016, BTL aesthetics announced that it has received the FDA approval for its BTL Vanquish ME. This will demonstrate the versatility of the BTL Vanquish ME system and efficacy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others. In 2019, anti-aging and wrinkles segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line, NuEra tight which is temperature control technology for skin smoothing by the application of Radio Frequency.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers. In 2019, cosmetic centers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Sharp Light announced the launch of the cutting edge aesthetic devices which utilized Proprietary DPC Technology. This Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology delivers unprecedented aesthetic results.



Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Medical Aesthetics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Medical Aesthetics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

