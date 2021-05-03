Global Medical Adhesives Market Competitors, Share , Business Growth , Demographics And Forecast To 2027
Global medical adhesives market was valued at US$ 7101.1Mn and it is expected to reach at US$ 12240.7 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period.
Medical adhesives are defined as the substances which are used in medical industry to seal wounds; affix any medical device such as a dressing or patch, tape to the skin; and fabricate components of medical devices.
The Medical Adhesives market report has been examined in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape recent trends covered in the relevant industry. This report also covers the price margins of the product, with risk factors which are associated with manufacturers.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Henkel AG, Ethicon, Inc, 3M, Baxter International, Nitto Denko Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Scapa Group, Adhezion Biomedical, Chemence, Cryolife, Inc., etc.
By Formulation
- Acrylic
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Hydrocolloid / hydrogel
- Others
By Application
- Wound Dressing
- Securing IV Lines
- Medical Devices
- Implant
- Tapes
- Tissue Bonding
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
