Global Medical Adhesives Market Competitors, Share , Business Growth , Demographics And Forecast To 2027

Global medical adhesives market was valued at US$ 7101.1Mn and it is expected to reach at US$ 12240.7 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period.

Medical adhesives are defined as the substances which are used in medical industry to seal wounds; affix any medical device such as a dressing or patch, tape to the skin; and fabricate components of medical devices.

The Qualiket Research report titled Medical Adhesives market offers detailed information & overview about the prominent factors required to make well informed business decision. This is latest report which includes the definition, key applications of the product as well as the manufacturing technology employed for such production. The Medical Adhesives market report has been examined in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape recent trends covered in the relevant industry. This report also covers the price margins of the product, with risk factors which are associated with manufacturers.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Henkel AG, Ethicon, Inc, 3M, Baxter International, Nitto Denko Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Scapa Group, Adhezion Biomedical, Chemence, Cryolife, Inc., etc.

By Formulation

Acrylic

Silicone

Polyurethane

Hydrocolloid / hydrogel

Others

By Application

Wound Dressing

Securing IV Lines

Medical Devices

Implant

Tapes

Tissue Bonding

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

