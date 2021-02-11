Global Mattress Market to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2025

The global mattress market was valued at USD 32.0 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 39.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of mattress across the globe are increasing home ownership rate, increasing number of households with more bedroom, and increasing disposable income.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Based on product, the global mattress market is categorized into innerspring, memory foam, latex, and others. In 2019, the innerspring mattress segment dominated the mattress market. The high market share of innerspring mattresses is due to the low price, as compared to specialty mattresses. However, the price of innerspring mattresses varies depending on several factors, such as number of coils, size, and the material used.

However, its share is expected to decline during the forecast period, due to the growing popularity of certain specialty mattresses.

Insight by Size

On the basis of size, the global mattress market is categorized into single size mattress, double size mattress, queen size mattress, and king size mattress. During the forecast period, the queen size mattress segment is expected to be largest among all the segments. The major factor driving the growth of the queen size mattress market is increasing demand of queen size mattress around the globe as it provides standard space for two and doesn’t take up much space of the room, which is essential for smaller bedrooms.

Insight by End Use

On the basis of end use, the global mattress market is categorized into residential and commercial. During the forecast period, the residential category is expected to be the faster growing category. The major factor driving the growth of this category are growing disposable income of middle-class families, due to which residential end users’ spending on mattresses is increasing worldwide.

Growth Drivers

Industry Dynamics

The primary factors driving the growth of the global mattress market are:

Growing disposable income

Growing awareness among the people about the detrimental effects of chemical-based mattresses

Increasing home ownership rate

Increasing number of households with more bedroom

The growing home ownership rate as a result of increasing population and growing numbers of nuclear families has been increasing demand for the mattress market globally. The increasing migration of people from rural to urban areas, mainly in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions is also propelling the demand for mattresses. The growing property prices have made home ownership one of the factors of social recognition in highly populated countries, such as India. The governments in several countries have also considered home ownership as an important policy goal, and consequently they incentivize it by creating mortgage interest payments (a deductible expense for the purposes of income tax).

Challenges

Volatile prices of petroleum and steel-based raw materials, and high cost of mattresses may hinder the growth of the global mattress market.

Opportunities

Increasing number of health-conscious consumers

Growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses

