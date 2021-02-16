Global Maternal Blood Test Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2026||GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global maternal blood test market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for non- invasive prenatal testing and rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maternal blood test market are CENTOGENE AG, Sequenom., Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, YOURGENE HEALTH, Eurofins Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, NiftyTest, among others. Core Objectives of Maternal Blood Test market research To analyze global Maternal Blood Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Segmentation: Global Maternal Blood Test Market By Type (Combined First Trimester Screening, Second Trimester Maternal Serum Screening), Tested Conditions (Edwards Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Down syndrome, Neural Tube Defects), End- User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities with rising maternal age will drive this market growth

Rising programs focusing on awareness of NIPT boost the growth of the market

Improving reimbursement scenario of NIPT also acts as a market driver

Technological advancement and development of new advanced technologies is also uplifting the market growth Market Restraints Lack of skilled and trained professional will also restrict the growth of this market in the forecast period

Strict regulatory guidelines and ethical hurdles will also hamper the market growth Key Developments in the Market: In July 2019, BillionToOne announced the launch of their UNITY which is a blood designed to diagnose hereditary diseases in fetuses. UNITY, tests cell-free fetal DNA to help diagnose cystic fibrosis (CF), spinal muscle atrophy, sickle cell disease, and thalassemias. UNITY hopes to tackle problem by testing fetal DNA discovered in the mother’s blood at very low concentrations

In May 2016, SYNLAB announced the launch of their new neoBona test in UK. neoBona is the new generation prenatal screening and also offers more accuracy to expectant mothers and prevents unnecessary invasive testing of women. They also have the ability to detect the chromosomal abnormalities by analyzing the fetal DNA present in the mother’s blood TOC points of Maternal Blood Test Market Report: Market size & shares

