Global Marketing Automation Software Market || keyplayers HubSpot Inc., IBM, Marketo, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Salesfusion,

The report “Global Marketing Automation Software Market, By Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), By End-user Vertical (Entertainment and Media, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Increasing usage of social media across the globe is the primary factor driving growth of the target market. In recent years, the usage of social media grew considerably, with about 2.6 billion users recorded in 2018, worldwide. Presently, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, are boosting new forms of social interaction. These platforms provides businesses the capacity to easily reach huge number of potential customers. Moreover, marketing automation software permits businesses to generate leads by analyzing and tracking the preferences and activities, using the data that users leave behind when browsing the internet. Increasing adoption of marketing automation software among SMEs is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Presently, SMEs accounts for major share of all types of enterprises globally. Further, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with marketing automation software also leads to create growth opportunities for the target market. AI combined with marketing automation software, can permit businesses to better understand customer needs, interact with potential customers, translate data into decisions, and positively impact business outcomes.

Key Highlights:

In September 2018, Microsoft has launched two new mixed reality and AI apps for its Dynamics 365 AI business suite, which include Dynamics 365 AI for Sales, Dynamics 365 AI for Market Insights, and Dynamics 365 AI for Customer Service.

In June 2018, IBM Corporation declared the launch of AI-powered enterprise marketing solution in India. This solution will provide the Indian customers proximity, scalability, and will help them meet regulatory requirements.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global marketing automation software market accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, and region.

By deployment, the cloud-based solutions segment estimated for the largest share of 61.7% in 2017, they are also projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period.

By end-user vertical, the target market is segmented into entertainment and media, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other end-user verticals

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global marketing automation market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America is projected to be the dominating region in terms of adopting marketing automation technology. Growing demand from enterprises to have a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing relevant and valuable content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience is the factor driving growth of the global market in this region.

The prominent player operating in the global marketing automation software market includes Act-on, Adobe Systems, HubSpot Inc., IBM, Marketo, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Salesfusion, and SAS SE.

