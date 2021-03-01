Global Marketing Analytics Software Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions, Demands & Opportunities – Ibm, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.Com, Accenture Plc

“

Competitive Research Report on Marketing Analytics Software Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Marketing Analytics Software market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Marketing Analytics Software market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Marketing Analytics Software market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Marketing Analytics Software market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Marketing Analytics Software market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Ibm Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., Accenture Plc and more – all the leading players operating in the global Marketing Analytics Software market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Marketing Analytics Software Market is valued approximately at USD 2.13 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Marketing analytics is a practice of measuring, controlling, managing and analyzing the marketing performance which enables marketers to evaluate the success of their efforts. It comprises of the processes and technologies in order to maximize the effectiveness and optimize the Return on Investment (ROI). Marketing analytics offer profound insights into customer preferences and trends, and allow them to monitor the online marketing campaigns. This solution further allows to monitor the respective outcomes which enables managers to finance as effectively as possible. Marketing Analytics Software helps marketing managers in the areas of customer surveys, product design, industry trends, and customer support. The rising adoption of cloud technology and big data as well as increase in social media channels are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and strategic alliance such as product launch and investment by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.For instance: on 02nd December 2020, Oracle launched MySQL Database Service with Business Analytics, performs transaction processing and business analysis tasks within the same database system. This software provides high-performance, lower-cost alternative to competing systems such as the Google Cloud SQL and Microsoft Azure SQL Database. Whereas, high deployment cost of marketing analytics software and easy availability of open-source solution is the major factor restraining the growth of global Marketing Analytics Software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Marketing Analytics Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of a large number of companies and an increasing number of companies continuously foraying into this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Accenture PLC

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Neustar, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

by Application:

Online Marketing

E-mail Marketing

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Others

By End User:

Retail

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufactuing

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Marketing Analytics Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

