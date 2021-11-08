Global Market Research Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market research services market reached a value of nearly $75.76 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $75.76 billion in 2019 to $73.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and resulting economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 ad reach $82.87 billion in 2023.

The market research services market consists of the sales of market research services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage activities for studying and analyzing markets according to the end user’s need. Market research establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The market research companies provide data, data analysis and consumer analysis based on the end user’s need through primary and secondary research. The data often contains both qualitative and quantitative information, and can be tailored to meet the client’s need. Market research firms offer both standard products and customized solutions as part of their offerings.

The market research services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the market research services market are Nielsen Holdings plc, Kantar Group, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Ipsos Group S.A., GfK SE

The Market Research Services market is segmented by type, by end-use industry and by geography.?

By Type – The market research services market can be segmented by type

a. Marketing Research and Analysis services

b. Public Opinion And Election Polling

By End Use Industry –? The market research services market can be segmented by end use industry

a. FMCG

b. Media

c. Professional Services

d. Healthcare

e. Others

The market research services market report describes and explains the global market research services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The market research services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global market research services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global market research services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

