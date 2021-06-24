Global Market of Intrusion Detection & Protection System to Reflect a CAGR of 12.3% Through 2026

Growing need for securing confidential information in various organizations has led to surge in demand for the intrusion detection and protection system globally. In addition, surge in demand for protection against malicious attacks is projected to impact the global market growth of intrusion detection and protection system positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of intrusion detection & protection system is projected to reflect a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global intrusion detection & protection system market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need for sharing and receiving imperative information through various networks continues to increase, organizations are looking to adopt leading technological solutions to maintain safety of the shared information. Lack of robust security of the networks allows the hackers to intrude into the networks and gain access to the sensitive and confidential information of the organizations. Moreover, increasing instances of malware attacks through the unprotected network system has led to significant data losses for various organizations. As data theft and intrusion through networks continue to persist, organizations are increasingly focusing on adopting intrusion detection and protection solutions in their network systems.

In addition, unprotected networks of various financial institutions could lead to significant data losses. Loss of confidential and sensitive data of the financial organization could hinder the progress of the firms and the customers loyal to the services offered by these financial institutions. Intrusion and loss of sensitive information regarding the firm and clients of the firm can hinder growth of various financial institutions significantly. In order to prevent intrusion and loss of sensitive information, the financial organizations are increasingly opting for signature-free intrusion detection and protection system.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Deployment Type On Premise

SaaS End User Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise Application Network Based IDS System

Hybrid Based IDS System

Host Based IDS System

Market Players

Major players in the global market of intrusion detection & protection system are Cisco Systems, IBM, McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, CheckPoint Security Software Market, TippingPoint, Juniper Networks, Inc, Trustwave and SourceFire.

