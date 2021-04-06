Global market of AI in Agriculture anticipated to witness significant growth rate with a CAGR rise of 21.6% to reach USD 3,013 million by 2026

Global AI in Agriculture Market Forecast and Trends

The global market of AI in Agriculture anticipated to witness significant growth rate with a CAGR rise of 21.6% to reach USD 3,013 million by 2026, owing to growing demand for agricultural production due to the growing population and increased adoption of information management systems.

In addition advanced technologies for improving crop productivity, increased crop productivity through the introduction of in-depth learning techniques, and the initiatives by governments around the world to promote the adoption of modern agricultural techniques. The combination of the IoT’s and artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics further enables farmers to analyze real-time data on market weather, temperature, soil moisture, plant health, and crop prices. The growing use and growing need for better product yield were assessed as one of the key factors that drive robots ‘ demand in agriculture.

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for monitoring of livestock

Increasing demand for livestock tracking is one of the key drivers of AI in the agricultural industry. Livestock plays a key role in meeting the demand for meat, milk, eggs, and wool. With changing lifestyles, growing population, and rising per capita income levels, meat, eggs, and milk consumption are increasing globally. In addition, to meet the demand for protein-rich foods, livestock health needs to be regularly monitored. Through applying advanced AI technologies, such as facial recognition for livestock and image classification combined with body condition score and feeding habits, dairy farms can now track all behavioral aspects of a herd individually.

Rising adoption of IoT

Another major factor driving AI in the agricultural market is the rising adoption of IoT. The IoT industry is growing globally with the increasing use of mobile devices and cloud computing. Different advantages provided by IoT, such as the ability to handle large amounts of structured and unstructured data format, drive IoT demand in agriculture sector.

Health monitoring of crops

Together with hyperspectral imaging and 3D laser scanning, remote sensing techniques are crucial for creating crop metrics through thousands of acres. It has the likelihood of leading revolutionary change in the way farmland is observed by farmers from both the perspective of time and effort. It system will also be used to track crops during their entire lifecycle that includes reporting in the event of abnormalities.

Competitive Landscape

Artificial intelligence in Agriculture market is fragmented into large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide artificial intelligence in Agriculture industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of artificial intelligence in Agriculture market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, A.A.A. Taranis Visual Ltd, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, Trimble Inc., Google LLC, Gamaya SA, Granular Inc., PrecisionHawk, SAP and Other Prominent Players.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global market size of the AI in agriculture.

Analyzing careful market segmentation and estimating value-based market size through region-based segmentation.

The global AI market for agriculture is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and forecast the global AI in the agricultural market based on the range of products, technology, and applications linked to the region.

To examine competitive developments in the global AI market, such as technological advancement, services, and regulatory framework.

To emphasize the impact study of market dynamics variables such as users, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Profiling key players strategically and analyzing their market shares comprehensively, together with detailing the competitive environment for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Offering, By Technology, By Application and region Key Players IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, A.A.A. Taranis Visual Ltd, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, Trimble Inc., Google LLC, Gamaya SA, Granular Inc., PrecisionHawk, SAP and Other Prominent Players

By Offering

Hardware

Processor

Storage Device

Network

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platform

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

By Application

Precision Farming

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Other Applications (Smart Greenhouse Application, Soil Management etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

