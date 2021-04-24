Global Market for Mobile Device Security to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period
Mobile Device Security Market: Introduction
Mobile security is also referred as wireless security. Mobile security assists in the protection of tablets, smartphones, laptops and other portable computing devices from threats and vulnerabilities related to the wireless computing.
Mobile Device Security Market: Drivers and Restraints
Increase in inclination towards smart gadgets such as laptops, mobile phone, and other wireless devices, increases the need for security of the respective device, which is positively influencing the demand for mobile device security market. Also, growing dependence of aforementioned gadgets especially at the workplace to exchange data, create the high possibility of data forgery and confidential data is at risk, which is the other driver for the growth Mobile Device Security solution during the forecast period.
Mobile Device Security is a mandated requirement for devices which are connected to the network, owing to secure the device from the threat from external sources such as a virus, the demand for Mobile Device Security solution is projected to increase in forthcoming years.
Also, An Mobile Device Security assist in safeguarding both personal and business information stored on and transmitted over the laptop, tablets and wireless devices from malware threats, owing to which risk associated with data loss is reduced and also the solution also deny unauthorized access, due to which the demand for Mobile Device Security solution is likely to surge.
Global Mobile Device Security Market: Market Segmentation
Global Mobile Device Security Market can be divided into three segments, on the basis of Type, Operating System, End-user industry, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of the Type for Mobile Device Security Market as:-
The major segments of Mobile Device Security market on the basis of the Type include:-
- Integrated App
- Standalone App
Segmentation on the basis of the By Operating System for Mobile Device Security Market as:-
The major segments of Mobile Device Security market on the basis of the By Operating System include:-
- Android
- Blackberry
- iOS
- Windows
Segmentation on the basis of the End-user industry for Mobile Device Security Market as:-
The major segments of Mobile Device Security market on the basis of the End-user industry include:-
- Government
- BFSI
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Mobile Device Security Market: Competitive Landscape
The major player operating in Mobile Device Security market includes Symantec, TrendMicro, VMWare, Airwatch, TrustGo, Norton, Sophos, McAfee, AT&T, ZoneAlarm, and Webroot
Global Mobile Device Security Market: Regional Trend
Early adopters of technology; North America market is anticipated to be mature markets with respect to the mobile device security market, due to which, the market is expected to exhibit the significant growth rate with respect to the respective region during the forecast period.
Owing to the increase in penetration of mobile devices in emerging economies such as India, China is the major reason, positively impacting the growth of the mobile devices security market. Also raising awareness about the security of wireless device is another reason spurring the growth of the market in forthcoming years.
