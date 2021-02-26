Global Market for Commercial Drone is predicted to grow at a 23.6% CAGR during 2020-2026

The Global Market for Commercial Drone is predicted to grow at a 23.6% CAGR during the 2020-2026 period owing to the rising implementation of machine learning algorithms and AI to enhance the capabilities of autonomous drones. The fixed-wing drones segment is expected to boost market growth at a significant rate. Fixed-wing drones are preferred in activities such as topographical surveys, aerial mapping, and terrain modeling in larger areas due to their long-term flying ability at high altitudes. Followed by fixed-wing drones, the hybrid drones segment expected to contribute substantially to the global market over the forecast period based on the fact that they can provide increased range, power, and payload size compared to their battery-powered counterparts.

Due to the increasing demand for improved information to enable better and more practical insights into results, machine learning and AI are integrated into commercial drones. One factor driving their demand in commercial industries is the ability of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to execute hazardous activities with higher precision and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional methods, including inspecting utility pipelines.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-commercial-drone-market-bwc19382/report-sample

Growth drivers

Technologically Advanced Products

Camera digitization and technological advances, drone features, mapping software, multidimensional imaging, and sensitive applications are expected to drive the growth of the demand for commercial drones during the forecast period. Persistent technology advances and the introduction of technologically advanced devices, including such Elbit Systems Ltd.’s multi-spectral electro-optic system; and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.’s M-19HD, introduced by players in the industry, have increased drone market demand in recent years.

High-Resolution Satellite Imagery as a Substitute

Satellite imagery used to be a costly proposition, but now businesses are focusing on developing advanced technological, strong-precision, and cost-effective imaging solutions. In contrast, as opposed to aerial imagery, satellite services have no regulatory hurdles, negatively affecting the share of the market of commercial drones during the forecast period.

Privacy and Security Concerns

Privacy issues and legislation on national security are projected to impact the market negatively in the coming years. In civilian areas, aerial services sometimes enable filming and photography, something that affects people’s privacy. Many Asia-Pacific and Middle East countries do not have clear guidelines for aerial imaging and mapping services.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Commercial Drone market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Commercial Drone market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Commercial Drone market based on the type and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Commercial Drone Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Fixed Wing Drones

Nano Drones

Rotary Bade Drones

Hybrid Drones

By Mode of Application

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

By Application

Aerial Photography

Agriculture

Emergency Management

Inspection & Monitoring

Remote Sensing & Mapping

Wildlife Research & Preservation

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The Boeing Company

Parrot SA

3D Robotics

Strat Aero

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman

Prox Dynamics AS

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc

Other Prominent Players

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-commercial-drone-market-bwc19382/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: