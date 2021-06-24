Global Market for Baby Prams and Strollers to Register a Volume CAGR of 7.6% Through 2026

Sales of baby prams and strollers is expected to rise at a significant rate in the years to follow. Moreover, this growth is supported by stringent government regulations that support manufacturing of enhanced strollers and prams with smart features. This led to manufacturing of different types of baby prams and strollers in the market, such as lightweight strollers, jogging strollers, double/triple strollers, standard strollers and multi optional system strollers. The popularity of such advanced juvenile products has risen among parents which is expected to fuel the volume sales of baby prams and strollers in the following years.

Incorporation of multiple functionalities and innovations in baby prams and strollers, coupled with high use of these products by single parents and nuclear families is expected to drive the growth of the global market. E-commerce is expected to drive sales of baby prams and strollers in the coming years. Convenience provided by E-commerce sales channels in combination with buy back and replacement benefits is expected to drive the sale of baby prams and strollers.

Fact.MR analysis on baby prams and strollers market has reflected the value and volume analysis of these products, according to which the sale of baby prams and strollers is anticipated to reach a value over US$ 7 Bn by end of the year of assessment (2026). Global market for baby prams and strollers is projected to register a volume CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026.

Market segmentation

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Lightweight Strollers

Jogging Strollers

Standard Strollers

Double / Triple Strollers

Multi-Optional System Strollers Sales Channel Baby Boutiques

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Mono-brand Stores

Online retailers

Other sales channel Age 0 – 6 months

6 – 12 months

12 – 36 months

Manufacturers of baby prams and strollers are investing in innovations of their products. For instance, Baby Jogger has developed City Select LUX that is includes all-wheel suspension feature with a view to provide convenience and smooth ride. Also, Baby Jogger and UPPAbaby offer baby prams and strollers that are ecofriendly and free of hazardous material. Key companies involved in the manufacturing of baby prams and strollers are Thule Group AB, Pigeon Corporation, Peg Perego Spa, Ningbo Shenma Group Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Kolcraft Enetrprises Inc., Joovy, LLC, Goodbaby International Holdins Ltd., evenflo Company Inc., Emmaljunga Barnvagnsfabrik AB, Dorel Industries Ltd., Beinmate Group Co. ltd., and Artsana Spa.

