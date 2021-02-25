global market for aroma chemicals is anticipated to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-26

The global market for aroma chemicals is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate due to favorable economic conditions and an increase in disposable incomes coupled with enhanced end-user awareness of personal grooming and hygiene. Moreover, demand from businesses that manufacture food, cosmetics, toiletries, soaps and detergents, and household products may increase the market growth in upcoming years. Additionally, the increase in demand from the developing countries, along with vital technological advancements, has improved in the fragrance ingredients market. The strengthening of aroma chemical manufacturers is a vital trend contributing to the growth of this market. Nevertheless, factors such as expensive R&D programs, and the increasing compliance with regulatory standards may affect market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing applications in various sector

Synthetic aroma chemicals are a necessary ingredient for manufacturers in cosmetics, food and beverage, and personal care. Oftentimes, it can have uses and advantages that cannot be the same as natural products or ingredients.

Natural aroma products are a great option for food and beverage businesses looking to add flavor to their products, but it also has some share of drawbacks. One limitation is that the scent of natural foods product is often difficult to replicate, which is where synthetic aroma chemicals can replicate the scent of natural foods for snacks, candies, and carbonated sodas.

Global Aroma Chemicals Market: Product

Based on product, the global Aroma Chemicals market segmented into Terpenes, Benzenoids, Esters, Amines and Aromatic. As Terpene based compounds have a high probability of complementing with oil and lignin-based feedstock, carbohydrate, and serve as an option for petrochemicals in the production perfumes and fragrances in the aroma chemicals market. Terpenes also act as flavor means to add a more advanced aroma to different food products, as compared to synthetic substances. Thus, the user can increase the application of terpene compounds in the food and beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global Aroma Chemicals are Aromatech, BASF SE, Fairchem Speciality Ltd, HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Kao Corporation, PFW Aroma Chemicals (Kelkar Group), Robertet, S H Kelkar And Company, Sensient Technologies, Silverline Chemicals, Solvay, SymriseAG and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March, 2020: BASF and Hengst have developed the world’s first reusable plastic spin-on oil filter module for cars. Blue.on is the sustainable alternative to conventional spin-on modules made from metal, since it does not need to be replaced during filter change. It is made from Ultramid® Structure LFX, a long glass fiber-reinforced high-performance plastic from BASF whose specific properties provide new opportunities for metal substitution.

December, 2019: The Skin Care Research Laboratory and Processing Development Research Laboratory of Kao Corporation developed a protection technology that provides control of the uncomfortable skin surface temperature increase and heat sensation caused by sun exposure. This technology consists of thin titanium dioxide flakes that block the near-infrared (NIR) rays in sunlight in a highly efficiently manner.

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Composition

Terpenes

Benzenoids

Esters

Amines

Aromatic

By Application

Soap and Detergents

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Fine Fragrances

Household Products

Food and Beverage

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Aroma Chemicals Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Aroma Chemicals Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Aroma Chemicals Market based on the type, composition and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Aroma Chemicals Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

