Global Marine Fuel Management Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Trends, Developments & Opportunities – ABB, Aquametro AG, Banlaw Systems, Bergan Blue, BMT Group

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Marine Fuel Management market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Marine Fuel Management market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Marine Fuel Management market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Marine Fuel Management market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. ABB, Aquametro AG, Banlaw Systems Ltd., Bergan Blue, BMT Group and more – all the leading players operating in the global Marine Fuel Management market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Marine Fuel Management Market is valued approximately at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.86% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Marine Fuel Management Market is a method for calculating, tracking and reporting the fuel consumption of vessels, ships and boats in order to assess fuel consumption, improve transport management, minimize emissions and increase operating efficiency. Marine fuel control systems help to provide reliable data on the amount of fuel oil used during combustion at any given speed of the vessel or engine rpm. The crew of the ship will continuously calculate and track the fuel. The Constant Measurement Method helps to calculate the rate of combustion of fuel or the quantity of fuel needed by the engine at a given rpm in an hour or a full day. Prime functions of the Marine Fuel Management Market include protection against fuel supply volatility and shortages, bulk fuel purchases, improved visibility and fuel cost control, reduced fuel theft by increased visibility, and increased vessel performance.

Implementation of a strict regulatory system and regulations related to the minimization of fleet theft boosts the market for marine fuel management. Increased maritime activities in developed and developing countries have increased demand for marine fuel management. Governments in many countries are also promoting the production and implementation of the new technologies in the market for marine fuel management systems. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations has set new rules banning ships from using fuels with a Sulphur content of more than 0.5 per cent as of 1 January 2020. The current allowable amount is 3.5% unless vessels are fitted with scrubbers to clean up Sulphur pollution. This is expected to boost demand for marine fuel management in the shipping industry in areas such as Norway, China, Singapore, and the United States. The globalization of the shipping industry has changed many aspects, such as the global flow of goods / cargo, the unification of marine fuel quality to minimize harmful emissions, the standardization of cost per ship (operating cost) and technical developments in marine fuel management technologies.

The regional analysis of global Marine Fuel Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. It is projected that Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the leading regions of the global market for marine fuel management. Extremely environmental-conscious Europe is predicted to dominate the global market for marine fuel management in the near future. The global market for marine fuel management is expected to experience a significant number of partnerships between process developers and marine propulsion manufacturers over the next few years.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Aquametro AG

Banlaw Systems Ltd.

Bergan Blue

BMT Group

DNV-GL AS

Emerson

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Eniram

Interschalt Marine Systems GmbH

Kaminco

Krill Systems, Inc.

Marorka

Mustang Technologies

Nautical Control LP

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Measuring

Monitoring

Reporting

Throttle Optimization

Fuel Theft Detection

Tank Level

By Application:

Fuel Consumption

Efficiency Level

Fleet Management

Viscosity Control

Shore Side Reporting

Cross Fleet Standardization

Cargo Delivery Verification

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Marine Fuel Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Marine Fuel Management market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Marine Fuel Management market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Marine Fuel Management market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Marine Fuel Management market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Marine Fuel Management Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Marine Fuel Management Market, by Process, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Marine Fuel Management Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Marine Fuel Management Market Definition & Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Marine Fuel Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Marine Fuel Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Marine Fuel Management Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Marine Fuel Management Market, by Process

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Marine Fuel Management Market by Process, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Marine Fuel Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Marine Fuel Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Measuring

5.4.2.Monitoring

5.4.3.Reporting

5.4.4.Throttle Optimization

5.4.5.Fuel Theft Detection

5.4.6.Tank Level

Chapter 6.Global Marine Fuel Management Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Marine Fuel Management Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Marine Fuel Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Marine Fuel Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Fuel Consumption

6.4.2.Efficiency Level

6.4.3.Fleet Management

6.4.4.Viscosity Control

6.4.5.Shore Side Reporting

6.4.6.Cross Fleet Standardization

6.4.7.Cargo Delivery Verification

Chapter 7.Global Marine Fuel Management Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Marine Fuel Management Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Marine Fuel Management Market

7.2.1.U.S. Marine Fuel Management Market

7.2.1.1.Process breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Marine Fuel Management Market

7.3.Europe Marine Fuel Management Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Marine Fuel Management Market

7.3.2.Germany Marine Fuel Management Market

7.3.3.France Marine Fuel Management Market

7.3.4.Spain Marine Fuel Management Market

7.3.5.Italy Marine Fuel Management Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Marine Fuel Management Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Marine Fuel Management Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Marine Fuel Management Market

7.4.2.India Marine Fuel Management Market

7.4.3.Japan Marine Fuel Management Market

7.4.4.Australia Marine Fuel Management Market

7.4.5.South Korea Marine Fuel Management Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Marine Fuel Management Market

7.5.Latin America Marine Fuel Management Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Marine Fuel Management Market

7.5.2.Mexico Marine Fuel Management Market

7.6.Rest of The World Marine Fuel Management Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1.ABB

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Industry Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.Aquametro AG

8.2.3.Banlaw Systems Ltd.

8.2.4.Bergan Blue

8.2.5.BMT Group

8.2.6.DNV-GL AS

8.2.7.Emerson

8.2.8.Endress+Hauser Management AG

8.2.9.Eniram

8.2.10.Interschalt Marine Systems GmbH

8.2.11.Kaminco

8.2.12.Krill Systems, Inc.

8.2.13.Marorka

8.2.14.Mustang Technologies

8.2.15.Nautical Control LP

8.2.16.Siemens AG

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

